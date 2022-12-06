Read full article on original website
After Rumors About Tony DiNozzo's NCIS Return Swirled, Michael Weatherly Fed Right Into Them
NCIS vet Michael Weatherly is no doubt aware that fans would love to see him return as DiNozzo, and he's apparently ready for it.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
NCIS: LA Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Deeks And Rosa Moment In Season 14 Episode 7
The CBS procedural "NCIS: Los Angeles" has become a staple of television over the course of its run, which has gone for 14 seasons and counting. Created by Shane Brennan, the show began as a spinoff of fellow procedural "NCIS," co-created by TV legend Donald P. Bellisario. Often shortened to "NCIS: LA," the show's cast includes Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen, and Daniela Ruah as members of the LA branch of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, specifically in a top division known as the Office of Special Projects, or OCP.
'S.W.A.T.': Rochelle Aytes Talks What Happened to Nichelle on Midseason 6 Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
In the Season 6 fall finale of S.W.A.T., the team finds themselves racing against the clock in hopes of stopping a deadly cartel and intercepting a lost drug shipment. While the team bands together to recover the drugs and ensure the safety of civilians at a Los Angeles supermarket, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Shemar Moore) is also dealing with a personal matter at home.
3 Chicago Fire characters who probably won’t be back in season 11
Chicago Fire has had plenty of deaths over the years. In season 11 alone, we bore witness to the shocking death of Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) when he attempted to rescue a civilian from a burning building. The characters who bite the dust are the one that are guaranteed not...
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity
In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
The Last Living Castmember of ‘the Honeymooners’ Turned 98 in October
Joyce Randolph turned 98 years old in October 2022. The actor famous for her role in 'The Honeymooners' is still happy to talk about the notable role.
Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)
The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
‘Law & Order’ Fans Losing It Over Stabler’s Shocking Benson Admission
Law & Order fans are amped up about a recent admission from Elliot Stabler regarding Olivia Benson and, boy, there’s... The post ‘Law & Order’ Fans Losing It Over Stabler’s Shocking Benson Admission appeared first on Outsider.
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
Blue Bloods' Will Estes Originally Hated The Idea Of Jamie And Eddie Together
As "Blue Bloods" charges ahead with what has, so far, been a thrilling 13th season of primetime, procedural drama, longtime fans appear to be as invested in the action as ever. So too are series creatives, who conjure compelling ways to torment Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his extended crime-fighting family. That's been especially true for the Reagan family's "golden boy," Jamie (Will Estes), who took a bullet while on the job early in the season and was nearly left paralyzed.
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Was Granted Permission To Use Live Ammunition In One Scene
After playing Detective Jay Halstead since the beginning, Jesse Lee Soffer recently left "Chicago P.D." in Season 10 much to fans' devastation. The show debuted in 2014 and is a beloved part of Chicago Wednesdays on NBC alongside "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med." The police drama follows the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, which handles organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders, and more.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
