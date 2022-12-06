Read full article on original website
Dutchess approves 2023 budget after adding several last-minute expenditures
POUGHKEEPSIE – Seven of the eight Democrats in the Dutchess County Legislature voted against the county’s $588 million 2023 budget after the Republicans approved a $25 million addition for improvements at the county-owned Dutchess Stadium before voting on the amended budget. The amendment added 4.5 percent to the 2023 spending plan.
GOP leader disputes comptroller’s interpretation of $25 million stadium issue
POUGHKEEPSIE – Republicans and Democrats in Dutchess County government are disputing each other’s claims of how the county legislature’s vote to rehabilitate Dutchess Stadium in Fishkill was approached. Seventeen members of the county legislature approved $25 million in funding for improvements to Dutchess Stadium, a county park,...
Opioid overdose deaths in Ulster County up over 400 percent since 2014
KINGSTON – Deaths from opioid overdoses in Ulster County have increased by 407 percent since 2014 and 11 between 2020 and 2021. The county has received $1.3 million of an expected $1.47 million in opioid settlement funds in 2022, County Comptroller March Gallagher said. Those funds are a result of settlements negotiated by Attorney General Letitia James in four separate cases.
Putnam County lawmakers urge governor to veto Grieving Families Act
CARMEL – Five of the nine-member Putnam County Legislature have signed onto a letter to Governor Hochul urging her to veto the Grieving Families Act, which amends the Estates, Powers and Trusts Law in relation to payment and distribution of damages in wrongful death actions. The local lawmakers –...
Unemployment continues to decline in area municipalities
ALBANY – Unemployment in Hudson Valley communities fell to 2.3 percent in October compared with 2.8 percent in September, the state Labor Department reported. The City of Newburgh had the highest rate in October, at 3.6 percent. That’s down, though, from 4.5 percent one month earlier. The City...
City of Kingston receives $1.4 million for Washington Avenue Tunnel settlement
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has settled the Washington Avenue Tunnel construction litigation for $1.4 million. The common council has approved a settlement with GEA Engineering, Geo-Solutions, Inc., and Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers. The payment ends litigation the city started in 2018 concerning repairs performed on Washington Avenue...
Company seeks financial incentives to build $79.5 million facility
EAST FISHKILL – Another warehouse-distribution center is planned at the iPark facility in Hopewell Junction and the developers will be asking the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency for financial incentives. CANAM Hudson Valley Logistics Owner LLC will be seeing a mortgage tax exemption, sales tax exemption and payment in...
Health Alliance Mary’s Avenue campus rehab complete
KINGSTON – A week from now, health care in the City of Kingston and in Ulster County will be taking another new direction. On December 14, the HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley will be opening its rehabilitated Mary’s Avenue facility, where emergency, in-patient care, its operating rooms and 164 beds will be located.
Second warming center opens in Sullivan County
LIBERTY – Sullivan County has now opened its Monticello warming shelter and will keep it open every night of the winter season from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is located at the Ted Stroebele Recreation Center at 10 Jefferson Street, across from the Government Center. This is...
New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school
NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
Beacon City Police now houses syringe drop box
BEACON – The Beacon City Police Department, working with the State Department of Health’s Expanded Syringe Access Program, has become an official disposal site for sharps, including syringes. City Councilman George Mansfield brought the community’s need for the drop box to the attention of the city administration after...
Dutchess County Drug Task Force busts alleged counterfeit pill-pusher
HYDE PARK – The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested 28-year-old Jamie Velie on felony drug charges after an investigation into the sale of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that were actually Fentanyl. Velie was arrested at his Haviland Mobile Home Park trailer on Andrea Court on Friday, December 9, 2022.
Person reported to have jumped off Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge
KINGSTON – A person was reported to have jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Sunday. The emergency call to first responders came in at 5:10 a.m. with EMS units being dispatched to the Hudson River shortly thereafter. No other information was immediately available.
First ‘Operation Final Blow’ suspect pleads guilty
GOSHEN – The first of more than 30 defendants in the investigation dubbed “Operation Final Blow” in western Orange County faces 10 to 21 years in state prison when sentenced. District Attorney David Hoovler said Joseph Bruno, 44, of Port Jervis, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy...
Shots hit car and local business in City of Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Shots fired around 1:40 on Saturday morning struck a parked vehicle and another two other rounds struck the siding and window of a local business at 3rd and Warren, upstreet of the casings that were located. A Hudson Police sergeant and officer were on foot...
Two reported wounded overnight Newburgh
NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh are reported to be investigating a shooting overnight on Kenny Court. According to police radio reports, two people were wounded late Saturday night, one with a gunshot wound to the leg and a second. Sustaining a graze wound. EMS personnel were treating the...
Pedestrian killed by Metro-North train in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro-North train at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the City of Port Jervis. The incident occurred at 9 a.m. Sunday. Buses were brought in to transport passengers from Port Jervis to the Town of Wallkill station while...
Putnam County woman arrested for animal neglect
BREWSTER – A Town of Kent woman has been arrested and charged with animal neglect after her severely neglected older dog “Buster,” was found wandering loose on Route 52 by a good Samaritan. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division charged Jennifer Parrish, 48, with failure to...
Shoplifters used child to commit crime
CORTLANDT – Two Yonkers women have been arrested on charges of grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly using the youngster to commit the theft of over $3,590 worth of merchandise at a Walmart store in Mohegan Lake. State Police said the incident occurred on...
Fallsburg man charged with grand larceny in roofing scam
LIBERTY – State Police have arrested a 35-year-old Town of Fallsburg man on a charge of grand larceny. Troopers said that on October 23, Darick Degraw agreed to do a roofing job for a local homeowner for $16,782. He took a $7,000 down payment for materials, but allegedly never purchased them and did not return calls to the homeowner and did not return the money.
