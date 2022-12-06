Read full article on original website
Gable Steveson Appears On WWE Smackdown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson made an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown alongside Kurt Angle. TOnight’s show saw the WWE NIL signee appear alongside Angle in segments before and during his birthday celebration that served as the main event segment. The celebration saw Angle confronted by Alpha Academy, which led to Steveson bring out a milk truck. Alpha Academy received a milk bath from Angle to end the show.
WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More
WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch &...
Shotzi Shows X-Ray Of Her Hand Following Attack on WWE Smackdown
On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Shotzi was attacked by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who ended up breaking her hand. In a post on Twitter, Shotzi shared an x-ray of the injury and said she would be out six weeks.
WWE NXT Deadline Dark Match Results
PWInsider reports that WWE had two dark matches before tonight’s NXT Deadline event at the WWE Performance Center. Here are the results:. * Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn.
Booker T On Why Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns Would Be a Bad Idea
Steve Austin’s return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 sparked some fan speculation about future matches, but Booker T doesn’t see him as a good option to face Roman Reigns. There has been a small amount of fan speculation as we approach WrestleMania season that Austin, who faced Kevin Owens in a “impromptu” match at WrestleMania in April, could end up as Reigns’ opponent for WrestleMania 39. But speaking on the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker explained why he doesn’t see it as viable. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Were Both Ill This Week
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were very ill this week, but Moxley was obviously still at Dynamite. Moxley went to the taping because he knew he had to be on hand for the William Regal angle, and the story with keeping the Blackpool Combat Club together. While at the taping, he was asked about wrestling Konosuke Takeshita because Tony Khan wants to make Rampage stronger. Everyone involved was happy with how the match went.
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Kurt Angle and Ricochet Show Mutual Respect To Each Other, More
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.10.22. -We start with Megan Morant backstage at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. She tells us the guests tonight are Hit Row, Teegan Nox and Liv Morgan, and Kurt Angle/Ricochet. So, a new format?. -Show intro!. -Nope, just a new intro as now...
Latest on Sasha Banks’ NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Appearance, WWE Status
A new report has details on Sasha Banks’ reported appearance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and her WWE status. As reported, Banks is set to appear at the January 4th show in the Tokyo Dome, and Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of WOR that barring any last-minute changes, as of now Banks is considered to be to be “done” with WWE.
Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board
Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE News: Grayson Waller Reacts to Iron Survivor Challenge Win, Lashley vs. Omos From WrestleMania Backlash
– Grayson Waller is the first men’s Iron Survivor after NXT Deadline, and he took to Twitter to tease his upcoming title shot against Bron Breakker. Waller won the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge on Saturday’s PPV, and he posted to his social media account to comment on his upcoming match with Breakker on the New Year’s Evil episode of NXT next month.
WWE Live Results 12.10.22 In Michigan: Austin Theory Faces Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Saginaw, Michigan featuring Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows & Mia Yim def. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley. * WWE Women’s...
Athena Wins ROH Women’s Title At Final Battle
There is a new ROH Women’s World Champion as Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the belt at ROH Final Battle. She threw Martinez into an exposed turnbuckle and then hit the O-Face to score the victory. Athena is only the fourth champion since the belt was introduced in...
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.09.22
Hey there people, it’s Friday and we’re all back here for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re celebrating Kurt Angle’s birthday in his home of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Also tonight Shanya Baszler will take on Shotzi with Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez in their respective corners, Gunther and Ricochet will probably hype up their match for next week, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight are continuing to build their issue and now would be a good time to let that take a step forward, Karrion Kross has set his sights on Rey Mysterio so they should be building that feud, and in our presumptive main event the Usos will defend their tag team titles against Sheamus and Butch. Drew McIntyre was originally supposed to be Sheamus’s partner but Drew’s dealing with a minor injury so in steps Butch. It’s a relatively light show in terms of what’s been advertised but Smackdown has had a couple of solid episodes so let’s hope they can keep the momentum going. With that preamble out of the way, let’s get to the action.
Shawn Michaels Says New Day Are Open To Longer-Term Stay In NXT, Talks Bringing Main Roster Talent to Brand
The New Day are set to compete for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Deadline, and Shawn Michaels recently talked about the team possibly staying there for a while. Michaels did a media call supporting this weekend’s PPV and talked about Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston’s arrival on the brand. You can see a couple highlights below, per Fightful:
Update on Creative Discussions About MJF Prior To Full Gear
Prior to AEW Full Gear, MJF had been acting more like a babyface, including saving Jon Moxley from The Firm. However, he cemented his place as a heel by cheating to win the AEW World title and then hitting William Regal with brass knuckles. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were serious discussions in AEW to have MJF become the company’s lead babyface after his title win. Ultimately, Tony Khan made the decision to keep the champion a heel.
STARDOM Yearend Tour 2022 Results 12.10.22: Donna Del Mondo Wins in Headliner
– STARDOM held an event for its Yearend Tour 2022 last night at the Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s official website:. * Tomoka Inaba beat Lady C at 8:17. * BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) beat STARS (Koguma & Momo Kohgo) at...
WWE News: Shotzi Gets Hand ‘Broken’ By Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler On Smackdown, LA Knight Has Enough Of Bray Wyatt
– Shotzi has been laid up by Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, with the two “breaking” her hand on this week’s Smackdown. Shotzi was attacked during a parking lot segment on tonight’s show by the two, with her hand being slammed in a car door. It was latter announced that Shotzi suffered a broken hand in the incident.
Grayson Waller Wins Men’s Iron Survivor Match At WWE NXT Deadline
Grayson Waller was the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor winner at NXT Deadline, getting himself a shot at the NXT title. Unlike the women’s match earlier in the night, this had several more falls, with most of the wrestlers getting two or more. Waller was able to get a third in the final moments to secure his victory. The list of wrestlers involved include:
