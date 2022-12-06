2022 MLB Free Agency Tracker: Turner, Verlander Headline Signings

As the free agency period continues to unfold, check out this list for noteworthy transactions around the league.

Trea Turner Agrees to 11-Year, $300 Million Contract With Phillies (TV-PG; 0:22)

With the 2022–23 MLB offseason in full swing, questions surrounding the futures of many of the game’s best will finally be answered as clubs reload their rosters in preparation for another run at the World Series in 2023.

A few notable free agents have already landed contracts in the early stages, but with many big names still available, it’ll be interesting to see who ends up where in the coming months. As the free agency period continues to unfold, check out the list below for noteworthy transactions around the league:

For more information about MLB’s top 2022 free agents, check out our breakdown and signing predictions of the top 50 available players.

Kershaw’s second consecutive trip to free agency didn’t last long after Los Angeles opted to bring the veteran lefty back on a one-year deal, a move that was reported hours after free agency last month but was announced by the team Monday. Now entering his 16th season with the Dodgers, Kershaw is coming off an injury-riddled year but still pitches like the ace he’s been throughout his career when healthy; the soon-to-be 35-year-old earned his ninth All-Star appearance this year while going 12–3 with a 2.28 ERA in 22 starts. — Jelani Scott

Philadelphia bolstered its shortstop outlook with arguably the most sought-after player at the position in Turner, who earned All-Star nods in each of the past two seasons with the Dodgers. In 160 games last season, Turner, a 2019 World Series champion with the Nationals, recorded a .298/.343/.466 slash line, 21 home runs and 100 RBIs. — Jelani Scott

For more on the signing, read Emma Baccellieri’s analysis: Trea Turner and the Phillies Are a Perfect Match

Verlander, who will turn 40 in February, bounced back during the 2022 season after missing most of ’20 and all of ’21 due to Tommy John surgery. This past season, he started 28 games for the Astros, going 18–4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings, culminating in his third Cy Young award and first since ’19. — Zach Koons

For more on the signing, read Tom Verducci’s analysis: The Mets Had No Choice but to Sign Justin Verlander

Gibson joins a young Orioles team coming off a somewhat disappointing 2022 campaign with the Phillies. The ’21 All-Star made 31 starts and had a 10-8 record, though posted a 5.05 ERA—his second season out of the past three with an ERA north of 5.00. — Nick Selbe

A two-time Cy Young winner and four-time All-Star, deGrom is now headed to Arlington in a stunning move that netted the coveted ace a massive five-year deal. The oft-injured 34-year-old battled a shoulder injury prior to and throughout the 2022 campaign but managed to make 11 starts and finish the year with a 3.08 ERA and 102 strikeouts. — Jelani Scott



For more on the signing, read Tom Verducci’s analysis: Jacob deGrom’s Deal Opens MLB’s Free Agency Spigot

Boston greatly boosted its bullpen by signing Martin to a two-year, $17.5 million deal. The righthander had a 3.05 ERA with 74 strikeouts across 56 innings for the Dodgers and Cubs last season. He has a 3.17 ERA since 2019 and should provide stability in late innings as the Red Sox look to rebound from a last-place finish. — Nick Selbe

The righthander had been a reliable contributor for the Phillies over the past several seasons, mostly as a starter but also getting work in relief last year during Philadelphia’s run to the World Series. He has a 4.10 ERA since 2019 and should help provide even more depth to Tampa Bay’s rotation. — Nick Selbe

The 2020 AL MVP and three-time All-Star elected to leave the White Sox after nine seasons to sign a three-year deal with Houston on Nov. 28. In his last season in Chicago, Abreu recorded a career-low 15 home runs but finished the year batting .304/.378/.446 with 75 RBIs. The 35-year-old is now poised to fill in at first base in a formidable Astros lineup, and provide the defending champions with another effective slugger for a potential role as a designated hitter. — Jelani Scott



For more on the signing, read Nick Selbe’s analysis: José Abreu Signing Helps Astros Approach Evil Empire Status

Pittsburgh added the veteran first baseman to a one-year, $6.7 million deal. Santana hit .202/.316/.376 with 19 home runs across 131 games with the Royals and Mariners, showcasing his typical patient approach at the plate along with a continued decline in power output. — Nick Selbe

After arriving to New York via a deadline deal in 2021, Rizzo has continued to provide solid production over the past year-plus, leading to back-to-back contract extensions. He finished the ’22 season ranked second on the Yankees in home runs with 32, tying a career-high, and produced a .817 OPS with 75 RBIs. — Jelani Scott

The first-time All-Star turned down a qualifying offer to return to the Dodgers in favor of an hour drive down the I-5 to sign a three-year deal with the Halos. After playing for five different teams over the last four seasons, Anderson seems to have hit his stride coming off a breakout 2022 campaign in L.A. The 32-year-old posted a 15–5 record and 138 strikeouts, his most since ’18, as well as a 2.57 ERA. — Jelani Scott

Pederson chose to stay close to home this offseason after the Bay Area native re-upped with San Francisco for one more season. A free-agent signing this past March, Pederson batted .274/.353/.521 en route to earning his second All-Star selection and finishing the season as a Silver Slugger finalist. The two-time World Series champion recorded 23 home runs and 70 RBIs in 134 games. — Jelani Scott

After a breakout season in which he made his first All-Star team, Pérez opted to take the one-year, $19.7 million deal to remain in Texas. The lefthander went 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA over 32 starts in 2022 after previously owning a career 4.71 ERA prior to. the season. — Nick Selbe

Montero blossomed into a critical late-innings reliever during Houston’s run to their second World Series title. He put up a 2.37 ERA over 71 appearances during the regular season with 14 saves, then posted a 1.93 ERA across 10 postseason games. The Astros rewarded him with a three-year, $34.5 million contract. — Nick Selbe

San Diego’s standout righthander joined a growing list of relief pitchers who inked new deals following an impressive debut campaign. The 31-year-old Suárez, who spent 2016-20 pitching in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, struck out 61 batters and posted a 5–1 record while registering a 2.27 ERA and one save. — Jelani Scott

After earning his second career All-Star nod in 2022, Díaz cashed in on his outstanding season by signing the largest contract ever for a relief pitcher. The 28-year-old logged 32 saves with a 1.31 ERA, 118 strikeouts and 18 walks. Díaz was also a part of MLB’s 17th combined no-hitter back in April when he closed out a historic win over the Phillies in New York. — Jelani Scott