Lemon Grove man sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for stabbing his wife to death

A Lemon Grove man was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his wife in their home last year.

Jay Barcelon, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month in El Cajon Superior Court, and admitted he used a knife in the attack that killed Rhona Barcelon, 30, in the couple’s home April 16, 2021.

Testimony at a preliminary hearing in February indicated the couple had marital discord, and Rhona Barcelon had gone to her home on Dain Court home to pack a bag, Deputy District Attorney Miriam Shoval said.

Rhona Barcelon called her sister and said her husband had locked her in a closet and would not let her leave, the prosecutor said. The sister called 911.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived about 7:30 p.m. and heard screaming in the home, homicide Lt. Thomas Seiver said last year. Deputies forced entry and “their immediate intervention stopped any further assault,” he said.

Investigators concluded that Jay Barcelon stabbed his wife. He, too, was injured in the altercation. Both were taken to a hospital. Rhona Barcelon died shortly after she arrived.

Barcelon did not make a statement at his sentencing hearing, but his defense attorney, Alexander Fuqua, read aloud a letter his client wrote to his wife's family. In the letter, Barcelon said he was "extremely sorry for the tragedy that has befallen you.''

Two of the victim's family members spoke in court and referred to her by her maiden name, Rhona Fantone.

"You're supposed to protect your wife. ... Every time it crosses my mind, I wonder how you can live every single day knowing your hands have my sister's blood on them," Rhoda Delacruz, one of the victim's four sisters, told Barcelon.

The victim had two children, ages 9 and 11, when she died.

The prosecutor said it was a "very sad case," and said several friends and family of the victim attended the sentencing hearing.

"I hope the family is able heal and find some peace now that the defendant has been sentenced," Shoval said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .