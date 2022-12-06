Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"News Breaking LIVEFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Sister of woman killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run hopes driver involved is caught
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. The sister of the woman killed is now sharing about the kind of person she was, and she's also asking anyone who knows anything to come forward. Police have...
fox4news.com
Man walks to Dallas fire station after being shot while in vehicle
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man walked to a Northwest Dallas fire station after being shot while in his vehicle early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m., when the victim said a suspect walked up to his car and opened fire on him and a passenger.
fox4news.com
1 dead, 3 hospitalized in crash involving multiple 18-wheelers on I-20 in Palo Pinto County
PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized after a crash that involved four 18-wheelers and another vehicle on I-20, near the Palo Pinto/Parker county line. The wreck happened just after 5 p.m. Friday, in the westbound lanes of the interstate. Texas Department of...
fox4news.com
2 arrests made, third suspect sought in September murder of 14-year-old in South Dallas
DALLAS - Police arrested two alleged gang members in the September murder of a 14-year-old boy. Manuel Edwards was shot and killed in September. He was found dead in a field at Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street in South Dallas after being shot multiple times. The murder was the...
fox4news.com
North Richland Hills 8-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting
The family of an 8-year-old girl who was shot in her home Wednesday night believes their home was mistakenly targeted. Angie Resendiz was lying on the couch inside her family's North Richland Hills home when a bullet went through the window and grazed her neck.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: 1 in critical condition, 1 arrested after apparent street racing crash in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - One person was arrested, and one person is in critical condition after an apparent street racing crash in Lewisville on Wednesday night. Dash camera video shows a 2020 Ford Mustang and a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette speeding by in the southbound lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway near Standridge Drive at around 9:35 p.m.
fox4news.com
Driver critically injured after crash on I-30 in Dallas
Several lanes on I-30 had to be closed for a time in West Dallas after a driver struck a concrete barrier, lost control, and crashed early Sunday morning. The crash happened at about 3 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Edgefield Avenue. Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies...
fox4news.com
Athena Strand: Funeral services held for slain Wise County 7-year-old
Funeral services were held Friday for 7-year-old Athena Strand, the Wise County girl kidnapped and murdered last week. While there has been a week of community tributes and vigils for Athena, Friday's services were closed to the media. Investigators say contract FedEx delivery truck driver, Tanner Horner, 30, confessed to...
fox4news.com
Dallas hospital shooting suspect indicted on capital murder charges
DALLAS - The man accused of killing two workers at a Dallas hospital will be tried for capital murder. A grand jury indicted Nestor Hernandez for the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in October. Police said Hernandez was fighting with his girlfriend, who had just given birth to...
fox4news.com
Paper Plates Problem: Texas lawmakers hear testimony on temporary tags as DMV rolls out redesign
DALLAS - State lawmakers heard testimony about rampant fraud with temporary license plates. The problem was highlighted last month when Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai died while pursuing a car with illegal paper tags. Tsai’s police chief testified Friday as a new design rolls out to make temporary tags...
fox4news.com
Athena Strand: Wise County sheriff to pursue death penalty for Tanner Horner
WISE COUNTY, Texas - Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told Fox News Digital that his office is seeking the death penalty for Tanner Lynn Horner, the contract driver for FedEx accused of kidnapping and murdering Athena Strand, a 7-year-old Texas girl. Akin, speaking by phone Thursday, said, "We are pursuing...
fox4news.com
North Texas man who suffered heart attack at gym saved by people who knew CPR
ALLEN, Texas - A 41-year-old man is sharing his story of survival after suffering a heart attack while participating in a cardio boxing class. The seemingly healthy father only remembers starting the class, before waking up in the hospital. Now he's thanking the people around him for their quick thinking...
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
fox4news.com
Watauga nursing home fire sends several to the hospital
WATAUGA, Texas - At least three seniors were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a suburban Fort Worth nursing home. The fire started just after 6 a.m. Friday, at the North Pointe Nursing and Rehab in Watauga. Officials said an HVAC unit from one of the...
fox4news.com
Canceling Christmas
Canceling Christmas is back again at First Baptist Church at The Fields in Carrollton. Shannon Murray talks to actor Max J. Swarner about reprising his role for the musical.
fox4news.com
Dallas Animal Shelter offers $150 to fosters in effort to stop canine flu outbreak
DALLAS - The city of Dallas says there’s an urgent need for families who can temporarily house dogs. Dallas Animal Service is offering a $150 incentive for foster families this weekend who can open their homes to a dog for two weeks. The $150 Visa-style gift cards are given above and beyond other necessities needed to care for a large dog.
fox4news.com
Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas
Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Dec. 9 morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Kylie Capps gives an update on the forecast for the weekend. Plus, she says a sharp cold front could bring storms to North Texas next week.
fox4news.com
Dallas Marathon weekend events underway
DALLAS - A weekend full of events is underway for the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival. The Friday Night Lights Mile had runners at City Hall Plaza in Downtown Dallas. The evening event featured a two-lap grand prix-style race around the plaza. There were races for seniors and kids, and also...
fox4news.com
TCU'S Max Duggan finishes 2nd Heisman Trophy voting
NEW YORK - TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. Duggan finished behind USC's Caleb Williams, who won the award. Stetson Bennett, of Georgia, and C.J. Stroud, of Ohio State were the other finalists. Duggan willed TCU to its first CFP appearance with an...
Comments / 0