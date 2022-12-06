The North Haven football team won its first state title in program history by claiming a 51-34 victory against Killingly in the championship game of the Class MM State Playoffs at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Dec. 10. The matchup was tied 21-21 at halftime before the Nighthawks scored the next 23 points of the game to take a commanding fourth-quarter advantage on their way to capturing the state crown. North Haven, which was making its second appearance in a state final, finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 11-2.

