FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Free school meals to run out soon for many CT districts
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Some big changes are coming to school meals for children in the state. Federal funding that provides universal free school meals for students will be running out soon at many districts. In Bloomfield, the district has already started notifying families that as of January 12 they...
zip06.com
North Haven Football Claims First State Title with 51-34 Win Versus Killingly
The North Haven football team won its first state title in program history by claiming a 51-34 victory against Killingly in the championship game of the Class MM State Playoffs at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Dec. 10. The matchup was tied 21-21 at halftime before the Nighthawks scored the next 23 points of the game to take a commanding fourth-quarter advantage on their way to capturing the state crown. North Haven, which was making its second appearance in a state final, finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 11-2.
New Haven Independent
Derby Runners Participate In Commodore Hull Race
DERBY — More than two dozen representatives from Derby Middle School’s Winter Running Program, Derby High School’s Cross Country Teams, and alumni of the Derby cross country programs participated in the Commodore Hull 5k in Shelton on Thanksgiving morning. Ohm Patel, who ran for DMS, Notre Dame...
darientimes.com
As CIAC title games return to Rentschler, UConn coach Jim Mora talks CT football: 'Hidden gem'
Three CIAC state football championships will be played at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Saturday, as the high school title games return to UConn’s home stadium for the first time in a decade. How did it happen?. The idea began a year ago when Jim Mora was hired as...
After 35 Years, NHPS Stalwart To Retire
Michele Sherban plans to retire at the end of this school year after more than three decades of serving New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) as a teacher, administrator, and central office director of research and evaluation. NHPS Superintendent Iline Tracey announced Sherban’s coming departure at a recent regular bimonthly full...
Shelton family developed “Ornament Anchor” and turned it into major success
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever seen your favorite Christmas tree ornament fall off the tree, breaking into tiny pieces? Many of us have, and that is why the Naqvi family in Shelton invented the “ornament anchor,” to get rid of the problem altogether. Two brothers came up with the idea while they were […]
New Britain Herald
Berlin, Notre Dame looking for first state title in 13 years
EAST HARTFORD -The No. 1 Berlin Redcoats (12-0) are back in the CIAC Class M Final for the second time in four seasons and are looking to put a bow on their perfect season this Saturday. The No. 2 Notre Dame Green Knights (9-3) will line up opposite the Redcoats at 2 p.m. from Rentschler Field in their first trip back to the big game since 2014 as members of Class L-Small.
centralrecorder.org
CCSU President Zulma Toro Accused of Abusing Her Power
Abuse of power allegations made against Central Connecticut State University President Zulma Toro by Director of Institutional Advancement Lisa Bigelow came to light earlier this semester when Bigelow sent a mass email to faculty the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 5. In that email, Bigelow shared a detailed account of what...
Man dead in New Haven shooting
A man is dead and New Haven police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It was around 2:00 p.m. today that officers were called to an area of Shepard street near the Hamden townline.
darientimes.com
Bridgeport misses out on key development grants for major projects, including downtown theaters
BRIDGEPORT — The city, for now, has failed to obtain highly competitive state funds needed to complete a key East End economic redevelopment project and to launch a pair of other significant plans in the downtown area. "We had about $800 million to $900 million (worth) of applications," said...
New Britain Herald
New Britain resident gets on the radio
Lots of kids dream about being on the radio, but for 10-year-old Ocean it was an easy gig. The New Britain resident is a mentee in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut organization and his Big Brother Joe DeLautrie got him in. DeLautrie, who lives in West Hartford, took...
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
Missing teenager in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public's help locating a missing runaway.
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
newstalknewengland.com
Charles Young Of Bridgeport, Connecticut Sentenced To 69 Months For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday, Charles Young, also known as “Cash,” 36, of Bridgeport, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 69 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Young, who has been detained since...
Bridgeport man arrested for striking officer
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bridgeport was arrested after becoming combative and striking an officer on scene on Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence at Terry Place and found a man suffering from what appeared to be an injury due to an assault with a weapon. The man, later […]
Barricade incident in Watertown ends peacefully
A barricade situation in Watertown came to a peaceful end early this morning. It was around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that officers received a call to a home on McFingal Road for a potential domestic violence incident and possibly suicidal person.
Bridgeport family evicted last month says they will be homeless by Monday
For one Bridgeport family, the issue of seniors living on the street will soon become their reality.
newstalknewengland.com
2 People Shot, 1 Dead In New Haven, Connecticut
Police in New Haven, Connecticut are investigating a Friday afternoon double shooting on Shepard Street. Responding officers located one victim at the scene who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. They have been identified as a 24-year-old male from Pennsylvania and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
