Ansonia, CT

Eyewitness News

Free school meals to run out soon for many CT districts

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Some big changes are coming to school meals for children in the state. Federal funding that provides universal free school meals for students will be running out soon at many districts. In Bloomfield, the district has already started notifying families that as of January 12 they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

North Haven Football Claims First State Title with 51-34 Win Versus Killingly

The North Haven football team won its first state title in program history by claiming a 51-34 victory against Killingly in the championship game of the Class MM State Playoffs at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Dec. 10. The matchup was tied 21-21 at halftime before the Nighthawks scored the next 23 points of the game to take a commanding fourth-quarter advantage on their way to capturing the state crown. North Haven, which was making its second appearance in a state final, finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 11-2.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Derby Runners Participate In Commodore Hull Race

DERBY — More than two dozen representatives from Derby Middle School’s Winter Running Program, Derby High School’s Cross Country Teams, and alumni of the Derby cross country programs participated in the Commodore Hull 5k in Shelton on Thanksgiving morning. Ohm Patel, who ran for DMS, Notre Dame...
DERBY, CT
New Haven Independent

After 35 Years, NHPS Stalwart To Retire

Michele Sherban plans to retire at the end of this school year after more than three decades of serving New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) as a teacher, administrator, and central office director of research and evaluation. NHPS Superintendent Iline Tracey announced Sherban’s coming departure at a recent regular bimonthly full...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin, Notre Dame looking for first state title in 13 years

EAST HARTFORD -The No. 1 Berlin Redcoats (12-0) are back in the CIAC Class M Final for the second time in four seasons and are looking to put a bow on their perfect season this Saturday. The No. 2 Notre Dame Green Knights (9-3) will line up opposite the Redcoats at 2 p.m. from Rentschler Field in their first trip back to the big game since 2014 as members of Class L-Small.
BERLIN, CT
centralrecorder.org

CCSU President Zulma Toro Accused of Abusing Her Power

Abuse of power allegations made against Central Connecticut State University President Zulma Toro by Director of Institutional Advancement Lisa Bigelow came to light earlier this semester when Bigelow sent a mass email to faculty the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 5. In that email, Bigelow shared a detailed account of what...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain resident gets on the radio

Lots of kids dream about being on the radio, but for 10-year-old Ocean it was an easy gig. The New Britain resident is a mentee in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut organization and his Big Brother Joe DeLautrie got him in. DeLautrie, who lives in West Hartford, took...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport man arrested for striking officer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bridgeport was arrested after becoming combative and striking an officer on scene on Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence at Terry Place and found a man suffering from what appeared to be an injury due to an assault with a weapon. The man, later […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
newstalknewengland.com

2 People Shot, 1 Dead In New Haven, Connecticut

Police in New Haven, Connecticut are investigating a Friday afternoon double shooting on Shepard Street. Responding officers located one victim at the scene who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. They have been identified as a 24-year-old male from Pennsylvania and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
NEW HAVEN, CT

