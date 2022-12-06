Read full article on original website
Early morning shooting leaves 1 critically wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 2600 block of Brookside Avenue around 3:15 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
Police investigating after person shows up at hospital shortly after early-morning shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are working to determine if a person that showed up at the hospital early Sunday morning was connected to a shooting that happened shortly beforehand. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 1600 block of North Carrollton Avenue shortly before 2:30 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
IMPD investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was dropped off at an Indianapolis hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim arrived at Community East Hospital at 7:51 p.m. The victim has since been transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after getting into another crash on I-74
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a hit-and-run suspect Thursday after they say he got in his second crash of the day. A trooper responded to a crash on I-74 eastbound around 7:15 a.m. in Montgomery County. John Kearns, 66, of Indianapolis, had driven a Hyundai Elantra off the road and hit a guardrail. He was found half a mile away from the car walking down the highway.
IMPD releases video of deadly October police shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Edited body camera video released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department showed officers attempting to negotiate with an armed man before storming into the bedroom where he held his girlfriend hostage. The incident happened on Oct. 2, 2022 in the 500 block of S. Holt Road. Police...
Male killed in shooting over ‘transaction gone wrong’ in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A man was shot and killed Thursday night over a “transaction of sorts gone wrong,” police say. Brownsburg Police were called to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road just after 11 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male with an apparent gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A least one person was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Howard County. Authorities said the crash happened on U.S. 35 near Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston. State police added that the road is closed at this time.
'It shakes you,' neighbors concerned after attempted abduction in Westfield
Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. ‘It shakes you,’ neighbors concerned after attempted …. Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. Local small business owners pleased over traffic...
Bloomington man arrested after reckless, high-speed chase ends in crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces a slew of charges after he sped away from a traffic stop, nearly collided with innocent civilians as he raced through oncoming traffic at speeds that reached over 80 miles per hour, and ultimately flipped his SUV. Anthony Helms, 37, was arrested...
Firearms investigation ends in officer-involved shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — What started out as a traffic stop during a firearms investigation resulted in a suspect and police exchanging gunfire Friday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force conducted a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Illinois Street as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived,...
Decades later, remains of two Baumeister victims returned to their families
WESTFIELD, Ind. — “Our phone’s ringing off the hook.”. That’s Jeff Jellison, who is both the Chief Deputy Hamilton County Coroner and the Coroner-Elect. He said a single phone call months ago prompted a review of the notorious case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister. “A family...
Project Safe Neighborhoods provides more cameras for patrolling Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — New police technology is helping local and federal law enforcement find some reprieve from staffing challenges. Virtual policing, as IMPD calls it, puts more eyes in more areas. With a notable decrease in homicides, shootings and robberies, they believe they’re on the right track. “Who are...
Bloomington man arrested in Sullivan County with stolen car, drugs
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Bloomington man is facing stolen vehicle and drug charges after authorities pulled him over in Sullivan County early Saturday morning. Markeith Brown was arrested and booked into the Sullivan County Jail. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled Brown over at about...
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school.
Lafayette 13-year-old arrested after shooting threat made against junior high dance
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police arrested a 13-year-old who is accused of making a shooting threat against his middle school. Police said they were made aware of threats around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The threats were reportedly made on Snapchat by a 13-year-old Tecumseh Junior High School student who threatened to shoot up a dance at the school on Friday night.
Indiana lawmakers considering ways to improve 911 response across county lines
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are looking at ways to help 911 dispatchers communicate across county lines. When you call 911, sometimes the closest first responders are not the ones who get that call. This can happen when 911 systems can’t communicate across county lines. Counties each have their...
IMPD spreads Christmas cheer with 31st annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department helped spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families on Saturday morning during its annual “Breakfast with Santa.”. The event, now in its 31st run, served more than 500 families. Families from across the Indianapolis area came to the IMPD Southeast District...
Indy council okays $15.5M for redevelopment of former jail site
INDIANAPOLIS — The morning news conference was a victory lap of sorts for Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. The event held at P30, a converted warehouse transformed into office and manufacturing space, was to tout the city’s 2022 economic development achievements. “It has been a historic year,” said Hogsett....
Series of gray days hang around
INDIANAPOLIS – We’ll have to wait out the weekend before we see more widespread sunshine. Cloudy skies will be in place once again for Sunday throughout the day. By Sunday evening, some Hoosiers will experience clearing skies, mainly south of I-70. We will be drying for the rest of the weekend.
