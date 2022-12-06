Read full article on original website
townbroadcast.com
Short-handed Wildcat boys take 4th in bowling tourney
The Wayland boys’ varsity bowling team finished fourth out of eight teams at the Grand Rapids Christian Invitational Saturday and worked hard to beat out O-K Gold 7th ranked Thornapple Kellogg. The Wildcats had to overcome a slow start on the Phantom Pattern at Park Center Lanes. “This is...
townbroadcast.com
Lady Wildcat bowlers are 3rd in GR Christian tourney
The Wayland girls’ varsity bowling team bowled their way to third place Saturday in the Grand Rapids Christian Invitational. “It was good that we got everyone a chance to participate today,” said coach Eric Bottrall. “We never seemed to get things going and it’s OK. This is a very special group that will grow from days like today. They all have been working hard every time they practice. I’m truly blessed to have this group of ladies. They are extremely supportive of each other and it will benefit them all by the time we get to regionals and the state finals.”
townbroadcast.com
Lady Wildcats taste 1st loss, 63-44, at Byron Center
The Wayland girls’ varsity basketball team Friday night absorbed its first defeat this season at Byron Center, 63-44. Meanwhile Hopkins girls evened their season record at 2-2 with a 54-48 decision over Grand Rapids Covenant Christian. The Lady Vikings next Tuesday will be at home to play Middleville Thornapple Kellogg.
townbroadcast.com
Bad roads, weather only delays Martin girls’ victory
The inclement weather and poor road conditions could only delay, but not halt, the Martin girls’ basketball team’s early season winning streak, as it posted a 43-28 victory over Holland Black River Saturday evening. The game Friday night originally was postponed for 24 hours, but the Lady Clippers...
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat, Viking grads boost Cornerstone in basketball
Wayland High School graduate Stephanie Ainsworth and Hopkins grad Kennedy Helderop again figured heavily in a big Cornerstone University women’s basketball victory Saturday over Siena Heights. Wayland alums Cory Ainsworth and Carter Nyp also played major roles in the men’s team defeating Siena Heights 89-45. The Golden Eagles...
townbroadcast.com
Lady Wildcat bowlers No. 8 ranked in latest state poll
The Wayland girls’ varsity bowling team is rated No. 8 in the state in the latest coaches’ poll for Division 2. The Lady Wildcats a year ago placed 11th as a team in the state tournament and two individual rollers, Kadence Bottrall and Bella Harnish, came within a whisker of facing each other for the state championship. Harnish this year is bowling for Davenport University.
townbroadcast.com
1967 WHS grad Pat VanEss dies at age 73 in Arizona
Patricia Ann (Pat) VanEss, age 73, died Oct. 27, after battling health issues. Born to Francis and James Carpenter, Pat graduated in 1967 from Wayland High School, where she was a member of the marching band. Pat married fellow 1967 graduate Dale VanEss and they were together for 55 years.
townbroadcast.com
Martin teacher caught doing a good deed in snow
Martin Elementary science teacher Jason Lovorn Friday afternoon was caught doing a good deed while the snow falling fast and furious. When he was leaving the school, despite the frigid temperature and the blowing snow, he took the time to clean off all the cars left in the parking lot. “He did this out of the kindness of his heart and I don’t believe he realizes how appreciated it is!” remarked a school official.
