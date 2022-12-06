The Wayland girls’ varsity bowling team bowled their way to third place Saturday in the Grand Rapids Christian Invitational. “It was good that we got everyone a chance to participate today,” said coach Eric Bottrall. “We never seemed to get things going and it’s OK. This is a very special group that will grow from days like today. They all have been working hard every time they practice. I’m truly blessed to have this group of ladies. They are extremely supportive of each other and it will benefit them all by the time we get to regionals and the state finals.”

WAYLAND, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO