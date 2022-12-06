ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

The Angel Tree Program needs your help

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4387nt_0jYXpVxV00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The last day to adopt an angel tag from the angel trees, as well as bring gifts back, is quickly approaching.

As of Dec. 5, there are still 45 angels left on the Meadowbrook Mall tree that still need adopted out. Most angels in the eight counties being served have been adopted, but do not forget to check your local Walmart if you are still interested in helping make a child’s holiday special.

Major and core officer, Tonya Roberts, had mentioned that all of the Randolph County angels had already been taken. Off the top of her head, she knew that Barbour, Harrison and Upshur counties were still in need of adoption.

Help and resources for increased depression during Winter months

There were around 1,800 angels this year within’ the following counties:

  • Barbour
  • Harrison
  • Randolph
  • Doddridge
  • Braxton
  • Upshur
  • Gilmer
  • Lewis

On Monday, it was said that the Salvation Army had already been organizing children’s gifts for when parents come to pick-up. If people cannot bring gifts to where they received their angel tag from, they can bring them to the Meadowbrook Mall table, Clarksburg Walmart or the Clarksburg Salvation Army. Each county will have its own pick-up date, but Harrison County’s will be held on Dec. 15.

If any angels do not get adopted, the Salvation Army is making sure that everyone will get something. Roberts said, “well we want to make sure that every children – every child in the community has a Merry Christmas. We would encourage the community to help and support us.”

She added that if people can not take an angel, they still have the red kettles outside of grocery stores, and the Meadowbrook Mall, that can be donated to. The funds from the kettles help the Angel Tree Program, as well as other programs that the Salvation Army has throughout the year.

You can find the Salvation Army’s table at Meadowbrook Mall between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 9. The Clarksburg Salvation Army would like to thank everyone who has already adopted angels and for those who still might.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Christmas Basket Giveaway goes back to an in-person event

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Temple is preparing for its 32nd Annual Christmas Basket Giveaway. The past two years were done as drive-throughs. This year it will be in person, on the ground floor of the Dream Center. So instead of having a pre-packed box placed in...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Things to expect at Fairmont’s holiday Christmas parade

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last day for the holiday celebration kicks off tomorrow morning. Activities start at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Food vendors will be serving all your Italian favorites. There will be live music at the Fire House and at Gatherings Church. The parade and blessing of...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Joy with her, a 6-month-old puppy that is up for adoption. She talked about a sad story associated with her and advice for those who buy pets as holiday gifts. You can watch the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTAP

Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar. Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar. Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU Medicine Children’s hosts tree lighting celebration

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Medicine Children’s held a holiday celebration bringing joy and cheer to the children and families. Patients and staff members gathered in front of the hospital to flip the switch and light the tree while enjoying hot chocolate and musical entertainment provided by the WVU School of Music Community Music […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crews battle fire in Jane Lew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
JANE LEW, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Nubby, a one-year-old cat, with her who is up for adoption and talked about how to adopt from the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy