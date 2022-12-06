Read full article on original website
Adnan Syed case warrants a redo, says victim’s family
The brother of Hae Min Lee on Friday contended that he did not receive proper notice and was denied the right to be heard at a hearing during which a judge threw out the conviction of Adnan Syed, a violation of crime victims’ rights that necessitates a redo of the court proceedings.
Baltimore City public school students learn to code with new grants
Baltimore City Public School students inside Claremont Middle and High School gathered on Friday to learn the fundamentals of computer coding. High school senior Felicia Mosely-Putman stood in the hallway of Claremont with green and purple tiles from Sphero Kits. “It’s fun and I hope we keep doing it,” said...
Cellist Amit Peled, in concert with his Peabody student Cello Gang
Midday on Music continues now in the studio of our sister station, WTMD in Towson, where we are fortunate to be joined by members of the Mount Vernon Virtuosi Cello Gang. The founder of the Virtuosi is Amit Peled, an internationally acclaimed ‘cellist and conductor and, for the past two decades, a professor at Hopkins' Peabody Institute conservatory.
Allison Loggins Hull: the flutist, composer reflects on her new work
Today, it’s Midday on Music. A little later we’ll hear from the ‘cellist Amit Peled and his Mt. Vernon Virtuosi ‘Cello Gang. But we begin with the composer and flutist Allison Loggins Hull. This Sunday afternoon, the celebrated singer-songwriter Toshi Reagon will team-up with the contemporary...
