(FOX 9) - Saturday will be cloudy and damp with a lingering mist and mixed precipitation that could leave roads occasionally slick across the Twin Cities. There was a light dusting of snow across the Twin Cities from Friday night into Saturday morning. The precipitation is expected to stick around as occasional pockets of drizzle and light flurries will move throughout parts of the metro during the day. The mixed precipitation could create slick spots on the roads, so drive with care.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO