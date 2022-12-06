ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Twin Cities ‘house-flipper’ faces nearly 5 years in prison for investor fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Twin Cities woman posing as a house-flipper has been sentenced to prison for defrauding clients out of their investments. Suzanne Griffiths, 46, has been sentenced to 58 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and is ordered to pay $1,661,407.50 in restitution for defrauding multiple clients from 2018 to 2020, according to the Department of Justice.
Father sentenced for role in quadruple St. Paul slaying

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The quadruple St. Paul murder in September 2021 that rocked communities and shattered several families saw its first sentencing in court on Friday. Four tight-knit friends and loved ones were shot to death in a Mercedes Benz – 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm. Their bodies were eventually abandoned in a rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field.
Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years

(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
Initial Thanksgiving western monarch butterfly count shows promise with highest total in 20 years

With the final tally of western monarch butterflies still ongoing, the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation shared some excellent news following the annual Thanksgiving butterfly count: Monarch butterfly numbers are the highest in 20 years. Volunteer scientists participate in the butterfly count every year in the three weeks around the...
Minnesota weather: Warm, calm Sunday before incoming winter storm

(FOX 9) - Sunday and Monday will be warm and calm before a messy winter storm system arrives and sticks around for most of the week. Temperatures will remain relatively warm for the next few days and melt the current snow on the ground before getting a fresh layer later in the week.
Minnesota weather: Cloudy, misty start to the weekend

(FOX 9) - Saturday will be cloudy and damp with a lingering mist and mixed precipitation that could leave roads occasionally slick across the Twin Cities. There was a light dusting of snow across the Twin Cities from Friday night into Saturday morning. The precipitation is expected to stick around as occasional pockets of drizzle and light flurries will move throughout parts of the metro during the day. The mixed precipitation could create slick spots on the roads, so drive with care.
Minnesota weather: Cloudy, freezing drizzle on Saturday

