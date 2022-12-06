ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

WSLS

Three hospitalized after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Roanoke County Saturday, according to police. Authorities say just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Police...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three people taken to the hospital after Roanoke Co. crash

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke County Police say three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash. Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin Co. crash along 220S cleared

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays and has closed 220S Saturday night, according to VDOT. The crash was near Country Ridge Rd; Rt. 609N/S (Franklin Co.). Check back for updates.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pedestrian dies after Campbell Co. crash along Rt. 501

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A person was hit along Route 501 early Friday morning and died at the scene about a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road. State Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. and found the driver of an International tractor-trailer was going south, crested a hill and was unable to avoid hitting the person who not wearing any reflective clothing while walking with traffic.
GLADYS, VA
WSET

34-year-old dies in Campbell County crash: VSP

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. This incident happened at 1:37 a.m. on Friday, VSP responded to a crash on Route 501 a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road. A 2018 International tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 501...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Motorist advisory for week of Dec. 12-16

VDOT has updated its list of road construction and maintenance projects for the Lynchburg District for the week of Dec. 12-16. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mobile home fire causes $50,000 in damages

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue say they responded to a call about a mobile home on fire last night. According to officials, crews responded to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road, in the Mount Pleasant area, around 7:23 p.m. on Thursday. Reports say...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
WDBJ7.com

Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department says they were able to arrest Antar Jeter, 46 of South Carolina, on Friday afternoon along with safely locating five-year-old Aspen Jeter with the suspect. Antar Jeter was wanted for homicide and grand larceny in Orangeburg Co. and was believed to be...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three wanted for reported robbery at Sunrise Smoke Shop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three people wanted in-connection with a reported robbery. Officers responded at 6:24 p.m., on Friday, at Sunrise Smoke Shop on Campbell Avenue. According to police, the caller told them two men went into the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 12th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman sought by police after attacking cab driver

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a woman they say attacked an Allied Cab driver Thursday morning. Police say Lee’Chelle Shawnise Harvey, 31, of Lynchburg is wanted for Malicious Wounding. Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a call December 8 at 7:35...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car crashes into Express Mart hitting parked vehicles

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department reports it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7 where a car crashed into cars in an Express Mart parking lot. According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. near...
RUSTBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
WAYNESBORO, VA

