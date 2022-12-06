Read full article on original website
NBA Fans Discussed How Many Championships Damian Lillard And Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Win Together: "At Least 5"
Damian Lillard recently chose Giannis Antetokounmpo as the player he would pick to help him win a championship. NBA fans discussed the potential of the duo.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Anthony Lamb accused of rape in civil lawsuit; team says it did 'due diligence' before signing him
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed against the University of Vermont by three former students, who allege that the school showed a "deliberate indifference" to "student-on-student harrassment and sexual assault." Lamb is not a defendant in the lawsuit. The Warriors...
CBS Sports
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday
Jokic recorded 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 14 assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Jokic was simply amazing once again Saturday, adding five combined defensive stats to another triple-double for the reigning MVP. He is starting to warm up, scoring 26.9 points per game over the past two weeks, up from his 23.8 points per game for the season. While there is a chance he doesn't end up as the number one player this season, managers need not worry too much given he is a near lock to finish inside the top five.
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 14, 2022: Model says start Garrett Wilson, sit Devin Singletary
Week 14 brings plenty of tough questions for owners as they set their Fantasy football lineups. Should you go with a proven option like Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who faces a tough San Francisco 49ers defense as part of your Fantasy football strategy? What about rolling the dice on a lower-owned, high-upside option like Cowboys WR Michael Gallup, who scored two touchdowns last week against the Colts? Is a player like Lions RB Jamaal Williams, who's recorded 14 rushing touchdowns this season, safe to rely on in the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 14 Fantasy football picks. Before locking in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday
Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler, who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, both Beasley and Kessler should continue to see extended run.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
CBS Sports
Lions vs. Vikings score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, how to watch Week 14 game
For the first time since 2017, the Vikings may well be NFC North champions. For at least one more week, however, the rival Lions are standing in their way. That's right, the Lions. Detroit opened the year stuck in rebuild mode and even gifted Minnesota one of its best players thanks to a deadline trade involving T.J. Hockenson. But the Lions enter Week 14 with a grand chance to delay a champagne celebration for the Vikings, not to mention keep their own playoff hopes alive.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Kemba Walker sees his first NBA action in 10 months: 'It just feels really good to be back'
CHICAGO -- The Dallas Mavericks will surely want to forget their 144-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, where they allowed 82 points in the first half. But there was a bright spot for the Luka Doncic-less Mavs' on an otherwise brutal night. The game saw the debut...
CBS Sports
Warriors being rewarded for patience with Jonathan Kuminga, who is starting to shine on both ends
The Golden State Warriors blew a four-point lead the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, dropping a game they had completely in hand, 124-123, to fall back to .500 for the season at 13-13. Nobody was happy about the meltdown. Least of all Steve Kerr, who spoke with palpable frustration afterward.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak now at 13 games
Stamkos scored a breakaway goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. It came at 16:45 in the third to cap a three-goal period for the Bolts after the teams were knotted 1-1 after two frames. Stamkos' point streak now stands at 13 games and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).
CBS Sports
Baker Mayfield throws game-winning touchdown during Rams debut vs. Raiders on 'Thursday Night Football'
Baker Mayfield had an inkling that the Rams would request his services after he was released by Carolina earlier this week. Mayfield was so certain that Los Angeles would sign him that he actually booked a flight for Los Angeles before he had officially cleared waivers. In a performance befitting...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Expected to play Sunday
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Higgins (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Per Baby, Higgins was in uniform for Friday's walk-through session after being limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals' upcoming practice report will reveal whether Higgins heads into the weekend with an official injury designation or if he's fully cleared to play against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Elevated to active roster
Smith-Marsette has been elevated to the Chiefs' active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. With Kadarius Toney (hamstring) sidelined, Smith-Marsette has been called up to help provide depth at wide receiver as the team's fifith healthy option. He has been on the Chiefs' practice squad since Oct. 21 after getting waived by the Bears. He recorded just one reception for 15 yards across six weeks in Chicago.
CBS Sports
Lions favored over 10-2 Vikings: Dan Campbell 'shocked' by historic Vegas line, but here's why it makes sense
If you were anything like me, your eyebrows raised considerably when you saw the 5-7 Detroit Lions jump out as the betting favorite against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings for their divisional showdown in Week 14. After all, this makes the Vikings the first team since the 1970 merger to be eight or more games over .500 and still be considered an underdog against a club with a losing record (excluding teams resting starters).
