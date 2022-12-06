Read full article on original website
Legendary hoops star Paul Silas dies at 79
College Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time NBA champion Paul Silas died Sunday at 79 years old.
Lakers And Pistons Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient. As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.
Eight-round Q-Series gauntlet ends with 46 players securing LPGA status for 2023
Charlotte Thomas described this week as a “do or die” chapter of her professional career. Six years into the play-for-pay ranks, Thomas felt that whatever happened at Q-Series over the last eight rounds could be a sign. In the end, the sign read: Back to the LPGA. “I’m...
