East Duplin wins 2-A football title, first in school history
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been a long time coming, but East Duplin is finally a state champion in high school football. The Panthers won their first state championship on Saturday after holding off Reidsville, 24-21 in the Class 2-A title game played at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. East Duplin (15-1) has a […]
Bulldog boys hold on to beat Fairmont
ST. PAULS — Trailing by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, the Fairmont boys basketball team slowly chipped away at the St. Pauls ad
Local roundup: Red Springs boys earn convincing win over East Columbus
RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs boys basketball team earned its fourth straight win to start the season Thursday with a 74-52 nonconferenc
McLaurin to lead Roseboro parade
Each year that the Town of Roseboro has hosted a Christmas parade, a grand marshal is selected to begin the festivities. This year, a man with
Nia Jones overcomes ‘invisible disability’ in pursuit of UNCP degree
PEMBROKE — Growing up, Nia Jones dreamed of attending college to become a veterinarian. Her world was turned upside down when
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Aspen Jeter found safe, father Antar Jeter charged in death of her mother
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that 5-year-old, Aspen Jeter, was been found safe. She was found at around 1:00 p.m. Friday in Virginia. Sheriff Ravenell called it a Christmas miracle. "Today, I've got my Christmas present early," he said. This case has drawn...
Motocross bikes stolen from kids in North Carolina
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several motocross bikes were stolen in Hoke County when thieves allegedly broke into the trailers where the bikes were stored. Nine youth bikes were stolen overall from Dreamville MX in Raeford over the weekend. Four families had bikes stolen from them. They were at the track for a memorial ride […]
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
Fayetteville hosts first ShotSpotter community meeting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday evening was the first chance to hear from ShotSpotter representatives in person. The community gathered at the Smith Recreation Center in Fayetteville. This comes less than a month after city council approved bringing in ShotSpotter under the condition of having three public forums. The...
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
Mysterious burned body on Fort Bragg identified
The mysterious body found inside a burned-out vehicle near Range 74 on Fort Bragg has been identified, and at this time authorities suspect that no foul play was involved.
OBITUARY: Ashley N. Welch
ELLERBE — Ashley N. Welch (Treece), 33, of Ellerbe, died in her home on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. She was born Aug. 28, 1989 in St. Augustine, Florida. She is the daughter of Michael A. Treece, of the home, and Michelle Welch of Jacksonville, Florida. Ashley is survived by...
Power grid attack: Duke Energy previously fined for security violations, report alleges
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Amid a power grid attack in North Carolina, Channel 9 has uncovered a report alleging Duke Energy was fined $10 million over security violations in the past decade. Two substations in Moore County were attacked Saturday night, leaving families, businesses and schools in the dark...
GenX study finds Chemours-specific chemicals in residents
WILMINGTON – Many people living in the Cape Fear River basin who volunteered to take part in the most recent GenX exposure study had higher levels of four highly fluorinated compounds in their blood than the average American. While GenX was not found in the blood samples of 1,020...
Emily Rainey, Jan. 6 Protester, Questioned Over North Carolina Power Outage
Authorities said two power substations were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act.
Fayetteville police chief search down to 2 finalists
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett announced his two finalists for police chief on Friday morning. The finalists, James Nolette and Kemberle Braden, are assistant chiefs in the city’s Police Department. They each have more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience. “Currently I oversee field operations bureau for the Fayetteville Police Department. […]
