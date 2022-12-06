ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

WNCT

East Duplin wins 2-A football title, first in school history

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been a long time coming, but East Duplin is finally a state champion in high school football. The Panthers won their first state championship on Saturday after holding off Reidsville, 24-21 in the Class 2-A title game played at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. East Duplin (15-1) has a […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Motocross bikes stolen from kids in North Carolina

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several motocross bikes were stolen in Hoke County when thieves allegedly broke into the trailers where the bikes were stored. Nine youth bikes were stolen overall from Dreamville MX in Raeford over the weekend. Four families had bikes stolen from them. They were at the track for a memorial ride […]
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville hosts first ShotSpotter community meeting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday evening was the first chance to hear from ShotSpotter representatives in person. The community gathered at the Smith Recreation Center in Fayetteville. This comes less than a month after city council approved bringing in ShotSpotter under the condition of having three public forums. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Ashley N. Welch

ELLERBE — Ashley N. Welch (Treece), 33, of Ellerbe, died in her home on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. She was born Aug. 28, 1989 in St. Augustine, Florida. She is the daughter of Michael A. Treece, of the home, and Michelle Welch of Jacksonville, Florida. Ashley is survived by...
ELLERBE, NC
coastalreview.org

GenX study finds Chemours-specific chemicals in residents

WILMINGTON – Many people living in the Cape Fear River basin who volunteered to take part in the most recent GenX exposure study had higher levels of four highly fluorinated compounds in their blood than the average American. While GenX was not found in the blood samples of 1,020...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Fayetteville police chief search down to 2 finalists

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett announced his two finalists for police chief on Friday morning. The finalists, James Nolette and Kemberle Braden, are assistant chiefs in the city’s Police Department. They each have more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience. “Currently I oversee field operations bureau for the Fayetteville Police Department. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

