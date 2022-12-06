Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night. According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
UPDATE: Person shot in east Toledo Thursday night dies in hospital
One man was shot in east Toledo Thursday night and taken to the hospital with "traumatic" injuries. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Platt Street just before 8:30 p.m. According to a Toledo police report, the 49-year-old Stephon Graves was found outside his residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
13abc.com
Woman killed, 3 others hurt in crash on Miami Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman died in a crash Friday night that also sent three others to the hospital with injuries, Toledo police said. It happened at 11 p.m. Friday on Miami Street at the I-75 North on-ramp. A vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Toledo man was traveling southbound on Miami Street when it turned left from Miami Street onto the interstate on-ramp directly in the path of another vehicle, according to police.
13abc.com
East Toledo homicide makes 2022 second deadliest year ever
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man found shot on the 400 block of Platt St. Thursday evening later died at the hospital, becoming the 62nd homicide victim of 2022 in Toledo. The victim was identified as Stephon Graves, 49. Police say they found him suffering from a gun shot wound outside of his residence at 8:25 p.m.
13abc.com
Police: Three arrested for assaulting, robbing former Lucas Co Democratic leader, leading TPD on chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested three people after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a former local Democratic Party Chairman. According to Toledo Police records, officers took the suspects into custody Thursday night after police say they jumped former Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman John Irish, 74, and took his car and money clip. It happened around 9:30 in the 3000 block of River Road Thursday night. Police say Irish was parking his car when four men approached him with guns. One suspect hit Irish in the face and took the car and the cash.
WTOL-TV
Third suspect in Damia Ezell murder captured
Police apprehended Byron Cleveland in Toledo Wednesday. He has been wanted in connection with the February shooting death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.
Toledo man convicted of 1980s murder taken off death row
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 1983 is now off of death row. A Lucas County judge vacated the death sentence for Gregory Esparza. He had filed an appeal, saying prosecutors back in the 80s withheld evidence during his trial. The...
UPDATE: Central Toledo 16-year-old found Thursday has gone missing again
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Martinez was found Thursday, according to a family member. He has since gone missing again, the family said. Zion Martinez, 16, was initially reported missing from his central Toledo home Tuesday afternoon, Toledo police said. Martinez was wearing a beige coat, black sweatpants with dinosaurs...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Driver Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter; No Jail Time Given
A sentence has been handed down regarding the family of five who were killed in a car accident on Saturday, March 26, 2022 just north of Wauseon in Clinton Township. The accident took place before midnight on County Road 14 and County Road H. Zane Hull, from Delta, Ohio, did not yield the right of way and collided with a vehicle that contained a family of five.
Toledo families search day and night after two teens go missing
TOLEDO, Ohio — Families and Toledo police are searching for two teen boys who went missing within the last week. Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder, who was last seen on Monday. According to a police report, Wilder's father...
13abc.com
Man accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after officials say he led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles. Michael Andrickson is facing charges for failure to comply with police following the incident early Friday morning. According to court documents, Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started on I-80 in Erie County and ended in Toledo.
13abc.com
Coroner: Man shot and killed in West Toledo Monday night suffered 12 gunshot wounds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a suspect or suspects responsible for shooting and killing a man in Toledo Monday night. According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Underwood Ave. around 7:00 p.m. Monday, TFRD found an adult male who had been shot multiple times inside of a home.
55-year-old man found dead in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a homicide after a 55-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and Hawthorne Street about 7:45 a.m. The victim, Phonesavanh Viengmany, was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
huroninsider.com
Man accused of entering restricted area of hospital, stealing phone from office
SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies on December 2 after he allegedly entered a restricted area of Firelands Regional Medical Center and stole an iPhone from an office. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to the hospital after...
UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
Toledo police searching for two missing teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a pair of teen boys who were reported missing Tuesday. Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, has not been seen since he left home for a party Monday about 3 p.m. Ke'Marion lives in the 5900 block of Chippewa Road. According to a police...
Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
Two teens injured in shootings along Potomac Drive Friday and Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two teens were injured by gunfire in separate events along the same block of Potomac Drive in west Toledo since Friday. Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday officers were at Mercy - St. Vincent Medical Center for an unrelated matter when a 15-year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, Toledo police said.
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting after alleged Greektown elevator incident
The Detroit Police Department says the suspect in a deadly shooting in Greektown after an alleged elevator confrontation has been taken into custody.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 4