Fort Collins, CO

Longtime Greeley-Evans SD employee honored for public service

A Greeley-Evans School District employee has been named a Community Champion of Behavioral Health. The honor from North Range Behavioral Health was bestowed upon Mark Romero, who’s been a student facilitator in the district for 28 years. Romero provides support for students struggling with truancy and conducts home visits and meets with families as he works to strengthen relationships with students, so they feel confident and excited about their future, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’ll be honored at the next board of education meeting on December 12. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County

A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
