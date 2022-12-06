ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, CO

9NEWS

One dead in crash in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 25 in Broomfield on Saturday morning. The Broomfield Police Department tweeted that there was a two-vehicle crash on I-25 at Northwest Parkway. Police said the highway was estimated to be closed for 3-4 hours and that Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was handling the investigation.
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

Deadly, fiery 2 vehicle crash leaves 1 dead

A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night. A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

I-25 crash kills 1, injures another

A three-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another on I-25 early Saturday morning, according to police. A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said CSP was called to the crash at mile marker 228, near the Northwest Parkway intersection, at 2:41 a.m. The spokesperson said that one person, a 48-year-old male...
EVANS, CO
9NEWS

Denver fire crews battle early morning blaze

DENVER — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to an early morning fire Thursday near West Hampden Avenue and South Federal Boulevard. At about 3:23 a.m., DFD got the call about the structure fire, according to DFD's Public Information Officer JD Chism. DFD tweeted at about 3:44...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Laser strikes Flight for Life helicopter

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Flight for Life team was put in a dangerous situation when a laser was pointed at the helicopter. It happened the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29, as the crew based at Saint Anthony's hospital was returning from transporting a patient to Children's Hospital of Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County

A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Smucker’s Longmont facility core construction complete

Core construction of the Smucker’s facility expansion in Longmont is complete, company spokesman Frank Cirillo said in an email Tuesday. Some interior installation and manufacturing construction needs finishing touches, but Smucker’s is already hiring a variety of roles — particularly technicians — for the expansion, Cirillo explained. When hiring is complete, the Longmont plant’s workforce will include more than 560 employees, he said.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: City violates drinking water requirement

The city of Longmont released a statement that it violated a drinking water requirement when it failed to collect samples at the correct temperature in July. The city collects water samples for testing each quarter, according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Samples were collected in July and sent to the contract lab for testing. When the samples arrived, they were determined to have arrived at the wrong temperature which negated their ability to be tested properly.
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

DPS investigated former MLK principal for over $175,000 in purchases, then promoted her

A high-powered, influential Denver Public Schools principal with a history of financial woes was investigated last year over allegations that more than $175,000 was misspent on district credit cards — nearly half of it unaccounted for and without receipts — but managed to keep her job and was eventually promoted, according to documents obtained by The Denver Gazette and interviews.
DENVER, CO

