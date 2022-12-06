Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Related
Deadly 3-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down I-25 in Broomfield
One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash shut down the northbound lanes of a stretch of Interstate 25 early Saturday morning.
Framework complete for new Fire Station 2 in Longmont
The steel framework for Longmont’s new Fire Station 2 is complete, and construction has begun on the building’s roof, Longmont Asst. Fire Chief Scott Snyder said Wednesday. The new station, in the 2200 block of 17th Avenue, will replace the old Station 2 on Mountain View Avenue, which...
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
Police are searching for the driver in a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night, the Denver Police Department said.
One dead in crash in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 25 in Broomfield on Saturday morning. The Broomfield Police Department tweeted that there was a two-vehicle crash on I-25 at Northwest Parkway. Police said the highway was estimated to be closed for 3-4 hours and that Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was handling the investigation.
KDVR.com
Deadly, fiery 2 vehicle crash leaves 1 dead
A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night. A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night.
Denver police looking for vehicle involved in theft
According to Denver Police Department, the vehicle was spotted on Dec. 2 around 3:50 p.m. near the 200 block of North Fairfax Street.
I-25 crash kills 1, injures another
A three-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another on I-25 early Saturday morning, according to police. A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said CSP was called to the crash at mile marker 228, near the Northwest Parkway intersection, at 2:41 a.m. The spokesperson said that one person, a 48-year-old male...
Denver fire crews battle early morning blaze
DENVER — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to an early morning fire Thursday near West Hampden Avenue and South Federal Boulevard. At about 3:23 a.m., DFD got the call about the structure fire, according to DFD's Public Information Officer JD Chism. DFD tweeted at about 3:44...
Arrest made after 3 people found shot to death in Aurora home
The Aurora Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a home Saturday night.
Now homeless, man lost everything in apartment fire
Thomas Purdy lost everything, including his family, when his apartment building was destroyed in a fire. Now, he's stuck on the street.
26-year-old truck driver charged in crash that killed family of 5
A 26-year-old is being charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving in a June crash that killed five family members on Interstate 25.
Colorado State Patrol troopers host Denver event to help prevent catalytic converter theft
Colorado State Patrol troopers will be giving out free identification stickers Friday that help prevent catalytic converter thefts, and track them if they are stolen, according to a news release. The event, hosted by CSP along with members of the Denver Police Department, Lincoln Tech and the Colorado Auto Theft...
Laser strikes Flight for Life helicopter
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Flight for Life team was put in a dangerous situation when a laser was pointed at the helicopter. It happened the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29, as the crew based at Saint Anthony's hospital was returning from transporting a patient to Children's Hospital of Colorado.
1310kfka.com
Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County
A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
Smucker’s Longmont facility core construction complete
Core construction of the Smucker’s facility expansion in Longmont is complete, company spokesman Frank Cirillo said in an email Tuesday. Some interior installation and manufacturing construction needs finishing touches, but Smucker’s is already hiring a variety of roles — particularly technicians — for the expansion, Cirillo explained. When hiring is complete, the Longmont plant’s workforce will include more than 560 employees, he said.
Breaking: City violates drinking water requirement
The city of Longmont released a statement that it violated a drinking water requirement when it failed to collect samples at the correct temperature in July. The city collects water samples for testing each quarter, according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Samples were collected in July and sent to the contract lab for testing. When the samples arrived, they were determined to have arrived at the wrong temperature which negated their ability to be tested properly.
DPS investigated former MLK principal for over $175,000 in purchases, then promoted her
A high-powered, influential Denver Public Schools principal with a history of financial woes was investigated last year over allegations that more than $175,000 was misspent on district credit cards — nearly half of it unaccounted for and without receipts — but managed to keep her job and was eventually promoted, according to documents obtained by The Denver Gazette and interviews.
18-year-old in critical condition following Greeley shooting, no arrests made
A man is in critical condition after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds and now police are asking for the public's help.
Murder victim's dad warns about buying and selling from online connections
DENVER — One year later, fighting back tears at his son's gravesite, Fernando Duran said his heart is still broken, and he expects it always will be. "Absolutely, makes you want to not want to celebrate nothing. I mean, he's never coming back. His death is devastating," Duran said.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash at West 38th Ave. in Denver
A bicyclist was killed in a crash at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver Friday night.
Comments / 0