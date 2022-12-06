A Greeley-Evans School District employee has been named a Community Champion of Behavioral Health. The honor from North Range Behavioral Health was bestowed upon Mark Romero, who’s been a student facilitator in the district for 28 years. Romero provides support for students struggling with truancy and conducts home visits and meets with families as he works to strengthen relationships with students, so they feel confident and excited about their future, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’ll be honored at the next board of education meeting on December 12. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO