REVIEW: Puss in Boots Takes Over Schwab’s Pharmacy With 3 New Specialty Milkshakes in Universal Studios Florida

Did you know that today, December 4, is National Cookie Day? The sweet treat came to America in the 1620’s, through the Dutch from New Amsterdam. Many different types of cookies are enjoyed throughout the world, including ingredients such as chocolate chips, dried fruit, and nuts. Cookies can be served chewy or crumbly and come in many different flavors, including chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin, sugar, and shortbread, to name but a few.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO