Florida State

REVIEW: Puss in Boots Takes Over Schwab’s Pharmacy With 3 New Specialty Milkshakes in Universal Studios Florida

By Shannen Michaelsen
universalparksnewstoday.com
 3 days ago
Joel Eisenberg

Long John Silver’s Restaurant Permanently Closes After 45 Years

The shuttering of the stalwart location is reported to be “unexpected.” An adjoining A&W is also closing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and KokomoTribune.com.
Mashed

Beloved Ice Cream Chains Struggling To Survive

Most of us have nostalgic happy memories of times spent with ice cream chains on hot summer days. But many of the places where we once ate ice cream and frozen yogurt have started to close. As companies saw the success of frozen treat franchises around them, they hopped on the trend until the market became oversaturated. And one can only eat so much ice cream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
disneytips.com

Let Every Day be National Cookie Day With These Cookies in Walt Disney World

Did you know that today, December 4, is National Cookie Day? The sweet treat came to America in the 1620’s, through the Dutch from New Amsterdam. Many different types of cookies are enjoyed throughout the world, including ingredients such as chocolate chips, dried fruit, and nuts. Cookies can be served chewy or crumbly and come in many different flavors, including chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin, sugar, and shortbread, to name but a few.
FLORIDA STATE

