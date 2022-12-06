Read full article on original website
Third Northside ISD school now linked to tuberculosis case
As health officials continue investigating a confirmed case of tuberculosis linked to two high schools in one San Antonio school district, it now appears that students and staff at a third campus may have been exposed. The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District announced Friday that the person identified with TB...
Meet the man who built Westover Hills, land developer Marty Wender
Charles Martin Wender had a problem. He was watching San Antonio grow under dynamic leadership in the 1970s and feeling trapped and dissatisfied in a family home-building business. He wanted in on the action. “I just knew the city was going to take off and I wanted to be in...
Back on track: Group wants to convince San Antonio to support rail transit
Around a snack-filled table inside of a vintage train car at San Antonio’s Texas Transportation Museum, 12 members of San Antonians for Rail Transit ranging in age from five to 70 met in early December for the first time in person, outside of the restraints of a Zoom room.
The death of Rackspace’s ‘Fanatical Support’
Rest in peace, Rackspace of yore. The obituary for the hosting startup that San Antonio came to know and love after its 1998 founding by three Trinity students with the financial backing and business acumen of real estate investor Graham Weston, should have been written long ago. There is still...
Choice of future power mix for CPS Energy narrows as board vote nears
This story has been updated. After months of deliberation, an advisory committee to CPS Energy has narrowed down which mix of energy sources it wants to see powering San Antonio in the near future. CPS Energy’s Rate Advisory Committee, made up of residents appointed by the utility’s board and by...
San Antonio wants to provide vet care so low-income residents can keep their pets
Faced with more stray animals and surrendered pets ending up in shelters, the City of San Antonio and the advocacy group Texas Pets Alive! are asking the state for permission to provide medical care for low-income residents’ pets. Texas law currently prohibits shelters from providing nonemergency care to animals...
Construction begins on South Alamo as city seeks to help suffering businesses
Major construction is scheduled to begin on South Alamo Street after the holidays, work that will create a multimodal parkway between Market Street and East César E. Chávez Boulevard. The 2017 municipal bond project includes new lighting and landscaping, reconstruction of the street as well as drainage and...
USAA to exit from its downtown San Antonio office towers
USAA announced Wednesday that the San Antonio-based insurance and financial services company is planning to vacate its downtown offices by the end of the year. The 500 employees who work in the company’s two office towers will soon move back to the sprawling headquarters campus in Northwest San Antonio, according to a spokesman.
SAWS board approves legislative initiatives for 88th session
The San Antonio Water System’s board of trustees unanimously approved the utility’s legislative agenda for the upcoming session on Tuesday and said goodbye to a longtime SAWS MVP. SAWS hopes to use the session to support the continued development of “stable, equitable and efficient” water supply projects across...
Linda Schott named interim president of Texas A&M-San Antonio
Following the resignation of Texas A&M University-San Antonio President Cynthia Teniente-Matson announced Nov. 16, the Texas A&M University System Regents named an interim president Wednesday. Regents unanimously voted to select Linda Schott as interim president at TAMU-SA on Wednesday. The transition comes as Teniente-Matson prepares to begin her new role...
City Council’s move to eliminate horse-drawn carriages uninformed and irresponsible
Prior to the start of my contract with the City of San Antonio as its official equine veterinarian in 2005, equine services for the City of San Antonio were inspected and monitored by small animal-specific veterinarians. At the urging of the Animal Care Services director and board, my services were engaged to provide cruelty investigations for all types of farm animal seizures and to be in charge of carriage horse permitting.
SAPD files DWI charge against Clayton Perry
San Antonio police filed a DWI charge against Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) on Tuesday for his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run Nov. 6, according to a joint statement from SAPD and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. “This case, as well as the arrest charge of failure to stop...
Rackspace hit with ransomware attack impacting thousands of customers
This story has been updated. The San Antonio-based technology services company Rackspace Technology has confirmed that a ransomware attack was responsible for connectivity issues that began affecting customers last Friday. The interruption is ongoing and could result in $30 million of losses in the company’s annual revenue, a statement said....
San Antonio must end antiquated tradition of horse-drawn carriages
Beating, overdriving and overloading carriage horses in the streets stirred Henry Bergh, a diplomat appointed by President Abraham Lincoln, to lead the first organized efforts to protect animals in the United States in the 1800s. The scale of the mistreatment is far more limited in 2022, but some of the...
$44M in housing bond projects could build or rehab 2,500 affordable units
San Antonio City Council got its first look Wednesday at the projects that got the green light from city staff to receive nearly $44 million to increase and maintain affordable housing in the city. The bulk of that money comes from the city’s first $150 million housing bond that can...
Want to improve brain health at midlife? Eat more omega-3s.
Want to improve brain health at midlife? Eat more omega-3s. Eating cold-water fish and other sources of omega-3 fatty acids may preserve brain health and enhance cognition in middle age, new evidence from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) indicates. Having at...
Two San Antonio bands nominated for National Recording Registry
If the Congressional Hispanic Caucus has its way, Americans will be singing “Hey Baby, Que Paso” long into the future. The Texas Tornados classic is among 33 songs and albums nominated by the caucus for inclusion in the National Recording Registry, a compendium of music and spoken word collected by the Library of Congress “to showcase the range and diversity of American recorded sound heritage,” according to its website.
What the midterms tell us about the 2023 City Council battlegrounds to watch
Under the city’s newly drawn maps, all but one of San Antonio’s City Council districts favored Democrat Beto O’Rourke for governor this year by wide margins, according to data provided by the progressive political firm Flagship Campaigns. Council District 9, currently represented by John Courage, is the...
Pedro Rodriguez, ‘staunch advocate and defender’ of Chicano culture in San Antonio, dies at 86
Pedro Rodriguez was the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s first director, leading the nonprofit organization from 1983 to 1998 in its vision of providing multidisciplinary cultural and artistic programs focused on Chicano, Latino and Native American arts and culture in San Antonio. “He [was] a key arts administrator and arts...
City Council chooses Mike Gallagher to represent District 10 — again
This story has been updated. San Antonio City Council on Thursday chose former Councilman Mike Gallagher to represent District 10 while Clayton Perry takes a leave of absence after his alleged hit-and-run car crash last month. The vote to appoint Gallagher was unanimous and he was sworn in immediately Thursday....
