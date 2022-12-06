Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)?

By Cody Thorn

Here are the candidates for SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 28-Dec. 4 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.

THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Marvin Burks Jr., Cardinal Ritter football

Contributed on both sides of the ball for the undefeated Class 3 champions. He had 118 yards carrying the ball with four touchdowns while adding nine tackles and 2 ½ TFL. He also flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Missouri on Sunday .

Mikah Edwards, Jefferson City Helias girls basketball

Tallied 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to help the Crusaders beat Fatima, 57-53, in the championship of the Comet Classic in Westphalia.

Grace Fine, Lawson girls basketball

The senior scored 22 points - one more than the opposition — to help Lawson start the year 5-0 with a 46-21 over Lafayette County.

Aiden Hahn, Farmington wrestling

The freshman went 4-0 and took first place in the 106-pound division at the Neosho Tournament. Three of them were by pins.

Dylan Hair, Blair Oaks football

In his final game for the Falcons, he guided the team to the Missouri Class 2 championship. He threw for 250 yards on one nine completions, but three of them were touchdowns. On the ground, he ran for 91 yards and two more touchdowns.

Chase Hendricks, St. Mary’s football

Had three total touchdowns to lead the Dragons to a second straight state championship. Hendricks had four catches – two scores – and 101 yards. He also returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown.

Madison Johnson, Harrisonville girls basketball

The senior tallied 17 points to help Harrisonville pick up a 37-20 win against Summit Christian Academy.

Trevor Klein, East Buchanan football

Had a banner day for the Class 1 champion Bulldogs with 130 yards and three scores on the ground, two catches and 60 yards with a touchdown catching the ball on offense. On defense, he had six tackles, two TFL, one forced fumble, one interception and one sack.

Braxton Linville, North Andrew football

He did his damage in the run game for the Cardinals, which won the 8-man title 54-24 over Bishop LeBlond. He ran 26 times for 251 yards and scored four times.

Jordan Martin, Jefferson City boys basketball

Sophomore averaged 22 points per game in a three-game stretch at the Phog Allen Invitational this weekend at William Chrisman High School. The Arkansas baseball commit earned the most outstanding player honor at the tournament.

Latroy McIntosh, Cape Girardeau Central boys basketball

The 6-foot-7 senior scored 24 points, including 14 in the third quarter, to help the Tigers beat Sikeston 84-71 at the Fountain City Classic at DeSoto.

Charlie Miller, Russellville boys basketball

The Missouri baseball commit scored the game-winning bucket with 32 seconds left to give the Indians a 75-74 win over St. Elizabeth in the Eugene Tournament.

Calvin Nash, Riverview Gardens boys basketball

He hit six of eight 3-point attempts, grabbed seven rebounds and tallied 24 points in a50-39 win over Francis Howell Central.

Abraham Nayou, Maplewood-Richmond Heights boys basketball

Made 10 of 13 shots and finished with 24 points to help the Blue Devils pick up a 56-50 win on Dec. 2.

Charles Nelson, Miller Career Academy boys basketball

Tallied 20 points and hit three 3-pointers to help his team pick up a 78-45 win over Soldan.

Cole Nichols, Dexter boys basketball

He scored 32 points in a 72-46 win against Malden and earlier in the week hit the game-winning free-throw to help beat defending state champion Charleston, finishing with 23 points in that game.

Blaine Ortiz, McDonald County wrestling

Ortiz picked up a technical fall win, 20-4, over Diamond’s James LaFever. It was Ortiz’s 100th career victory.

Zach Rackers, Blair Oaks wrestling

He went 5-0, with all pins, in the 165-pound class to take first place at the Steve Leslie Invitational in Pleasant Hill.

Kylie Scott, Carl Junction girls basketball

The junior forward recorded a double-double to help the Bulldogs win the 46th Annual Carl Junction Classic. Scott had 21 points and 14 rebounds in the 53-47 win over Nevada.

Ryder Shelton, Kearney wrestling

A defending state champion picked up three wins and took first place in the 113-pound division at the Neosho Tournament.

Adam Shipley, Francis Howell football

Accounted for five touchdowns to help the Vikings claim the state title. He threw two scores and 89 yards and ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Grace Slaughter, Grain Valley girls basketball

She isn’t showing much sign of rust after tearing her ACL last year. The Missouri commit scored 40 points in a 67-42 win over Park Hill.

Mele Taula, William Chrisman girls basketball

Recorded a double-double in a win against Center, 66-45, by scoring 27 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Avian Webb, North Kansas City boys basketball

In a high-scoring game, the sophomore tallied 33 points to help North Kansas City pick up a 102-95 win over Park Hill.

Charlie Windmann, Pembroke Hill girls basketball

She scored 20 points twice this past week, doing in a game against Smithville on Friday and then against St. Joseph Benton earlier in the week.

All Wright, Joplin boys basketball

The guard scored a game-high 39 points, 25 of those in the second half to help the Eagles beat Pittsburg, Kansas, 81-73.

Eli Zar, Neosho wrestling

He went 5-0 to take first place in the 165-pound title at his team’s home invitational, which the Wildcats won by 8 1/2 points over Farmington.

Kennedy Zgaynor, Poplar Bluff girls basketball

The junior led the Mules with 15 points against Sikeston in the SEMO Conference Tournament.

