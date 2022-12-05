ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Judd family files notice to dismiss suit over death records

By TRAVIS LOLLER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cukzg_0jYXmUOn00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd on Monday filed a notice to voluntarily dismiss a lawsuit that sought to block journalists from accessing the police investigation records surrounding her death.

Judd died on April 30 at her home in Tennessee at the age of 76. Her daughter Ashley has previously said that her mother killed herself, and the family said she was lost to "the disease of mental illness."

Judd's family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August seeking to seal the report of the death investigation. The petition said the records contained video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd's death. Releasing such details would inflict "significant trauma and irreparable harm" on the family, the petition said.

The notice filed on Monday said the family is now willing to have the lawsuit dismissed. In part that is because the journalists who requested the police records are not requesting photographs of the deceased or body cam footage taken inside the home. The notice also said a state lawmaker is introducing a bill that would make death investigation records private where the death is not the result of a crime.

The voluntary dismissal is subject to approval by a judge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coyote that attacked toddler in California has been euthanized

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — A coyote that attacked a toddler in broad daylight in Woodland Hills, California, earlier this month, has been euthanized. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the coyote that attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl was trapped on Dec. 9, according to KTLA. CDFW’s Patrick Foy said they knew it was the right coyote based on a DNA sample that was compared to a sample from the girl’s pants, which happened to be a perfect match.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pennsylvania police officer rescues injured owl

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police officer helped an owl in distress last weekend when the injured bird was discovered on the side of a highway. According to a news release from the Penn Township Police Department, Officer David Irvin was sent to look for the injured owl. The officer found the injured bird face down on the road at about 10:22 p.m. on Dec. 5, police said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona's remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters slowed, then largely halted the work in recent...
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low

TRENTON. N.J. — (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Next round of rain and snow moves in

SEATTLE — There are scattered showers Friday morning with temps in the low to mid-30s. Most of the showers will just be rain, but on higher hills or in heavy showers, there could be some pockets of wet snow mixed in. These showers will wrap up a bit for...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
113K+
Followers
147K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy