(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo is seeking public comments in preparation for a possible reconstruction project. The City of West Fargo is hosting a public input meeting for a proposed road reconstruction project projected to begin in 2025. The project would look to rebuild 9th Street NE, from Main Avenue E to 12th Avenue NE, and 7th Avenue E from 9th Street NE to the western edge of the Fargo city line. As it stands, the project would look to build street lighting, pedestrian facilities like benches or bike paths, provide railroad crossing updates, and implements stormwater drains along with other utilities.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO