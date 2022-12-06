Read full article on original website
lyonsrecorder.org
Colorado on High status for COVID, flu and RSV
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Boulder County is now at High Community level of transmission for COVID-19. This means there is a high potential for a strain on our health care system and high levels of severe illness. Particularly concerning is the additional burden of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”), both of which are at high levels and are impacting the hospital systems.
KDVR.com
Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier flight
A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken to discover expensive medical equipment was damaged after their flight on Frontier Airlines. Shaul Turner reports. Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier …. A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken...
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
UCHealth surgeons help save rural woman who weighed nearly 900 pounds
A woman who once weighed nearly 900 pounds says she has been given a second lease on life thanks to surgeons and health experts with UCHealth in northern Colorado. Katie Peterson, who weighed more than 870 pounds in 2021, has lost more than 300 pounds since having nearly 80% of her stomach removed by doctors. "I've always been a big person, even when I was little," Peterson told CBS News Colorado. Peterson recalled weighing more than 400 pounds by the time she graduated high school. She said she comes from a long family lineage of tall and heavier people. She said a combination...
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
KDVR.com
Where wolves could be released in Colorado
Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
Breaking: City violates drinking water requirement
The city of Longmont released a statement that it violated a drinking water requirement when it failed to collect samples at the correct temperature in July. The city collects water samples for testing each quarter, according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Samples were collected in July and sent to the contract lab for testing. When the samples arrived, they were determined to have arrived at the wrong temperature which negated their ability to be tested properly.
denverite.com
Denver mayor candidate Trinidad Rodriguez would declare a “state of emergency” over homelessness and push for “involuntary holds” for mental health and addiction treatment
Standing in front of the Statehouse, mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguez told a small crowd of supporters he is ready to declare a state of emergency over homelessness in Denver. Something about the city’s response to homelessness isn’t working and things are getting worse, he said. For Rodriguez, who has known...
Colorado mom calls 18 pharmacies trying to find amoxicillin
FIRESTONE, Colo. — It's been a tough few weeks in the Schott household. “It started with the baby. Then I got it,” said Aselyn Schott, mother of two daughters. Her youngest, four-year-old Zayla, has been sick. “She just had a runny nose, a cough, a fever, a headache...
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
berthoudsurveyor.com
Front Range seizure of millions of fentanyl doses has ties to cartel
Law enforcement seized nearly 45 pounds of a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine last Friday in Longmont from a suspect believed to have ties to the cartel. Authorities say the seizure made a significant disruption to a major distribution of the drugs. On Friday, Dec. 2, the DEA Rocky Mountain...
Cyclist killed in northwest Denver crash
Police said a driver crashed into a bicyclist Friday night in Denver. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
Dear Colorado Drivers: It’s Time to Learn How to Zipper Merge
According to Ayres, it's a driving technique that goes like this: "Drivers use both lanes of the highway until the point where one lane ends, and then take turns merging into the single lane — just like a zipper closing." In case that didn't make sense, here's a video.
Deadly 3-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down I-25 in Broomfield
One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash shut down the northbound lanes of a stretch of Interstate 25 early Saturday morning.
coloradosun.com
100 migrants arrived in Denver by bus, prompting city to activate an emergency shelter
Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate the arrival of 100 migrants, the city said Wednesday in a news release. The group arrived on a bus Monday night at a homeless shelter in the city, according to Mikayla Ortega, communications manager for the city’s Office of Emergency Management. The shelter reached capacity Tuesday, Ortega said, prompting the city to activate an emergency shelter at a city-owned recreation center to house the migrants.
Denver workers receive $1.1 million in restitution
Denver’s workers will receive $1.1 million in restitution in 2022, due to Denver Labor’s enforcement activities and work with cooperative employers who raised wages due to the law, according to a news release. The Denver Labor Division of the Auditor’s Office will launch a tool to connect eligible...
Laser strikes Flight for Life helicopter
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Flight for Life team was put in a dangerous situation when a laser was pointed at the helicopter. It happened the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29, as the crew based at Saint Anthony's hospital was returning from transporting a patient to Children's Hospital of Colorado.
Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Colorado, car thefts continue to be an issue. According to our news partners in Denver, by the end of 2022, it's estimated more than 41,000 cars will be stolen statewide. It's a 12% increase from last year. Colorado Springs police say more than 3,000 cars were stolen and in Pueblo, The post Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous appeared first on KRDO.
