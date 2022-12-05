13 New ‘Harry Potter’ Interactive Wands Debut at Ollivander’s Including Florida Exclusive at Universal Orlando Resort, Previous Designs Now Retired

Read full article on original website
wild941.com
Universal Studios Orlando Announces New Attraction
Universal Studios Orlando Resort announced an all new attraction. At City Walk you can now ESCAPE into the movies like never before. Escaping is the mission, because their new attraction is Universal’s Great Movie Escape. But this is no ordinary escape room experience. You’ll find yourself in a secret genetics lab and use your wits to avoid becoming the prey in Jurassic World: Escape. Or stop Biff Tannen from sabotaging the timeline in Back to the Future: OUTATIME.
allears.net
A NEW Disney Springs Hotel is Now Open
The Drury Plaza Hotel near Disney Springs has officially opened!. This highly anticipated new hotel has opened its doors to Orlando and beyond. If you’re looking to stay somewhere brand-new, you might just want to check this place out! We are sure that potential Disney guests will also appreciate having another option for an off-site hotel, especially one so close to Disney Springs.
universalparksnewstoday.com
CONFIRMED: Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge Moving to Betty Boop Store at Islands of Adventure
As we reported earlier this year, the Betty Boop Store in Toon Lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will become a new Universal Orlando Annual Passholder lounge. The current lounge at Universal Studios Florida will close on December 31. Currently, Passholders can purchase exclusive merchandise and pick up their...
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
floridaing.com
Indoor Theme Park Orlando FL: (Our Top 7 Picks)
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day out with the family, look no further than an indoor theme park in Orlando, FL. With plenty of rides and attractions to keep everyone entertained!. You’ll enjoy the perfect place to enjoy a day out or to take the family on a...
A 'Jaws' inspired burger joint will open near Universal Studios in April
Just when you thought it was safe to get back in the water...
WDW News Today
Large Krampus Figure Arrives in All Hallows Eve Krampus Boutique at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Another scary Krampus display showed up in honor of his traditional arrival day. The Krampus legend involves him punishing the poorly behaved children when St. Nick rewards the well-behaved children. Universal Orlando guests have been rewarded with a Krampus theme at the All Hallows Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure.
Celebrating Christmas at Disney Springs – Festive Date Idea
abccolumbia.com
Price hikes take effect at Disney World
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
fox35orlando.com
Most popular dog, cat names in Orlando for 2022
Every year, Rover uses its data to compile the most popular dog and cat names throughout the U.S. This year, the online marketplace for pet care has released a localized list just for Orlando. According to Rover, the names dog owners choose to give their pets are typically a direct...
WESH
Universal executive confirms Epic Universe set to open summer 2025
It's full steam ahead for construction on Universal Orlando's newest theme park, Epic Universe, according to company executives. During a news conference Monday, corporate officials confirmed the theme park is on track with construction plans for an opening date in the summer of 2025. "I don't think we've said the...
Universal announces timeline for the opening of its new Epic Universe theme park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said construction of Universal’s brand-new theme park is on track for a summer 2025 opening. Executives said the busy summer travel season is the perfect time to open the Epic Universe theme park. The theme park is being built along Sand Lake Road. Universal...
fox35orlando.com
Epic Universe: Aerial view of Universal's latest theme park coming in 2025
SKYFOX flew over construction of Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. Executives said on Monday during a conference that the theme park is still on track to open in 2025.
The Hello Kitty pop-up will roll into Orlando's Florida Mall this weekend
The Hello Kitty pop-up truck is returning to Orlando yet again this weekend, bringing a bevy of limited edition merchandise depicting Hello Kitty and her cutesy pals just in time for some frenzied holiday shopping. The pop-up truck will be parked right outside the Mall's Crayola Experience from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, laden with "limited edition" goods. [location-1] Some of the collectibles promised include branded lunchboxes, T-shirts, totes, enamel pins, plush toys of all sizes and even...
Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location
The shop has been opened since 1948
WESH
Orlando makes list of best cities in the world
ORLANDO, Fla. — We all have different reasons why we love The City Beautiful and because of that, the 40th best city in the world goes to Orlando, according to a 2023 report. And Orlando was at the top of the list from all of Florida. Whether you're visiting...
fox35orlando.com
Santa's Village event provides Orlando families in need with food, toys this holiday season
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One hundred Central Florida families in need will be treated to meals and toys for their kids during the Santa's Village holiday annual event. "With the economy being as bad as it is right now, this is perfect timing for us to host this event," organizers said.
DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?
It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
WESH
Group of passengers pack into van after canceled flight from Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Would you hop into a van with a bunch of strangers for a long overnight ride?. Faced with a canceled flight, that's exactly what a group of passengers did at Orlando International Airport. Along the way, they found friendship and a bit of celebrity. "Amy said,...
fox35orlando.com
FOX 35 Coffee Break: Foxtail Coffee in Winter Park
The FOX 35 team is at Foxtail Coffee in Winter Park buying viewers their first cup to start the day. But did you know you can also get a really good meal there?
