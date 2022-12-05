13 New ‘Harry Potter’ Interactive Wands Debut at Ollivander’s Including Florida Exclusive at Universal Orlando Resort, Previous Designs Now Retired

Universal Studios Orlando Resort announced an all new attraction. At City Walk you can now ESCAPE into the movies like never before. Escaping is the mission, because their new attraction is Universal’s Great Movie Escape. But this is no ordinary escape room experience. You’ll find yourself in a secret genetics lab and use your wits to avoid becoming the prey in Jurassic World: Escape. Or stop Biff Tannen from sabotaging the timeline in Back to the Future: OUTATIME.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO