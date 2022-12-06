Read full article on original website
Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies
Trea Turner recently sent a message to Los Angeles Dodgers fans after signing in Philadelphia with the Phillies. “Thank you @dodgers fans! Was blast playing in front of all of you! Memories I’ll never forget,” Turner wrote on Twitter. The Dodgers’ Twitter account sent Trea Turner a message as well following his departure. “From electric slides and […] The post Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings
The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
RUMOR: The Manny Machado reason Xander Bogaerts could change positions for Padres sooner
The San Diego Padres got their guy when they signed Xander Bogaerts to a massive deal. The star shortstop was one of the most coveted MLB free agents in the offseason. Now, Bogaerts will play for a stacked San Diego roster that boasts the likes of Juan Soto and Manny Machado. However… Manny Machado might […] The post RUMOR: The Manny Machado reason Xander Bogaerts could change positions for Padres sooner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: It Was Clear What Gave Padres The Edge In NLDS According To Roberts
The Padres played with their backs against the wall the entire series
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Ex-World Series champion lands contract from Dodgers
After the Chicago Cubs signed former LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger this week, the Dodgers are countering by signing a former Cubs outfielder. The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have signed former All-Star Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract. Heyward will be getting an invite to Major League camp, the Dodgers add.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Latest Carlos Correa rumor is trying to break the SF Giants hearts
An ESPN baseball expert thinks the Yankees are poised to do something big, and that something is to snatch Carlos Correa away from the SF Giants.
Mets’ stance on pursuing power hitter in MLB free agency, revealed
The New York Mets have had quite the spending spree in MLB free agency, brushing aside any qualms about the luxury tax as they aim to build a true World Series contender in Queens. After securing a five-year deal for Japanese sensation Kodai Senga, some have wondered whether the Mets would be in the market for a slugger to add to the lineup. According to GM Billy Eppler, via Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets are not planning to make “a deep dive” into the power market this offseason.
3 MLB free agents Giants must avoid
The San Francisco Giants surprised the MLB world in 2021 by finishing with an impeccable 107 wins, one more than their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. However, that changed mightily in 2022 as they only tallied 81 victories, so the clear objectives for the Giants front office are now focused firmly on the offseason.
1 perfect MLB trade Mets must make this offseason
The New York Mets looked like one of best teams in baseball until it all came crashing down. New York led the NL East for almost the entire season, only to fall behind the Atlanta Braves in the final days of the season and fall to the wild card spot. The Mets then completed their […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade Mets must make this offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chaim Bloom’s honest take on letting Xander Bogaerts go to Padres
Many teams across the MLB are celebrating the big moves they have made so far this offseason, and even though Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox have made big splashes for guys like Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen, there is a sense of despair surrounding the organization. That’s because Xander Bogaerts officially jumped ship and signed with the San Diego Padres during the 2022 Winter Meetings.
Bryan Reynolds trade request draws strong take from Pittsburgh All-Star
Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates during the MLB’s Winter Meetings last week. The Pirates have made it clear that the request will have “zero impact” on their decision-making. Could that make Reynolds’ trade request a distraction? That does not seem to be the case, as Pirates All-Star reliever David Bednar was […] The post Bryan Reynolds trade request draws strong take from Pittsburgh All-Star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons why Chaim Bloom is a dead man walking in Red Sox front office
Boston Red Sox team president Chaim Bloom is in an incredibly difficult position right now after letting superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts leave the franchise and sign an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres. The stunned Bloom broke his silence Saturday when he tried to defend the move in an interview. Bloom told […] The post 3 reasons why Chaim Bloom is a dead man walking in Red Sox front office appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: ‘Mystery team’ joins Yankees, Giants in chase for Carlos Rodon
Many of the top names on the free agent market in the MLB this offseason have already come off the board. One guy who is still hanging around is star pitcher Carlos Rodon, and the longer he stays on the market, the more money he is likely to make. That’s because pitching needy teams are continuing to join the fray for his services.
Mookie Betts’ 7-word offseason message will fire up Dodgers fans
Mookie Betts is putting in no shortage of offseason work with aspirations for a strong 2023 season. The former MVP shared a 7-word message on Twitter that will surely fire up fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s not “work” when you love it 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/YMq05n3GaM — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) December 9, 2022 “It’s not […] The post Mookie Betts’ 7-word offseason message will fire up Dodgers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals Yadier Molina’s response to comical Willson Contreras question
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made MLB history last season when they took the mound together for their 325th career start, setting the majors record for most together as a battery. The chances of Wainwright accomplishing the feat with newly signed catcher Willson Contreras? Not likely, says Molina. “I asked Yadi what the chances are […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals Yadier Molina’s response to comical Willson Contreras question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trea Turner Phillies signing draws hilarious Walker Buehler response
Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Walker Buehler shared a hilarious response to Trea Turner leaving LA for the Philadelphia Phillies. “Traitor. No we love you brotha. Enjoy that bag!!” Buehler wrote on Twitter. Trea Turner enjoyed a solid Dodgers tenure. He spent a season and a half in Los Angeles and played a pivotal role […] The post Trea Turner Phillies signing draws hilarious Walker Buehler response appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anonymous executive has scathing take on big Red Sox free agent move
The Boston Red Sox had a rough day on Wednesday as they lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency. One addition they made may have softened the blow on paper, but the reviews from around the league on the move are not particularly good. The...
Report: Yankees Are Pursuing Carlos Rodón
The Judge sweepstakes are reportedly motivating New York to add him.
