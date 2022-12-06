ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Man arrested in child endangerment, possession of drugs, Porterville Police say

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzHqg_0jYXm20w00

PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of drugs, and possession of a stolen vehicle, officers with Porterville police said on Monday.

On Sunday around 8:21 p.m., a Porterville police officer was investigating a residence in the area of Plano Street and Date Avenue when she encountered a parked running vehicle on the property.

After approaching the vehicle, police say a juvenile passenger was in the vehicle that showed signs of being stolen. A 33-year-old, identified as Jose Zavala Ceballos from Porterville, then walked toward the driver’s side of the vehicle and told the officer that it belonged to him.

The officer found out it was reported stolen by the Bakersfield Police Department the proceeded to detain Zabala Ceballos, who was later determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance while having care and custody of the juvenile, according to police.

Zabala Ceballos was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, child endangerment, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

