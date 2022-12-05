ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tijeras, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Jemez Historic Site home to 'Light Among the Ruins'

The Jemez Historic Site has transformed into an unforgettable holiday experience. They call it "Light Among the Ruins." Jemez Historic Site home to ‘Light Among the Ruins’. The Jemez Historic Site has transformed into an unforgettable holiday experience. They call it "Light Among the Ruins." ABQ car show doubles...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Belen city hall expanding into Wells Fargo building

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Belen is looking to expand its city hall by buying one of the biggest buildings in the city. The council has agreed to a purchase agreement for the Wells Fargo building, right across the street. They say the bank will remain inside, along with the district attorney’s office. They […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Grand reopening of ‘Kickstand Cafe’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kickstand Cafe, and Kickstand cycles are locally owned and operated cafes and cycling shops surrounded by Albuquerque’s premier biking trails. This weekend they will be hosting a grand reopening with all sorts of fun things planned. Throughout the weekend, the cafe encourages locals...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened

This week, Rio Rancho police received word of a threat directed at a local school. Now, authorities said they've identified their suspect in the case. Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened. This week, Rio Rancho police received word of a threat directed at a local school. Now, authorities...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

17-year-old arrested in Roswell murder case

Roswell police said they discovered a dead man with a gunshot wound Friday night. Sunday afternoon, officials announced they arrested someone in connection to the crime. Roswell police said they discovered a dead man with a gunshot wound Friday night. Sunday afternoon, officials announced they arrested someone in connection to the crime.
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell catalytic converter thief ID'd by parents

Roswell catalytic converter thief ID’d by parents. ABQ car show doubles as toy drive for local hospital. A car show in Albuquerque Sunday doubled as a toy donation drive for a good cause. 28th Cops for Kids includes goodies, shopping trip, …. Local kids got to check some items...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What's New Mexico's favorite holiday song?

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the holidays are in full effect, and there's Christmas music everywhere you go. Do you have a favorite Christmas song that you keep on repeat? Using Google Trends, FinanceBuzz found the most popular Christmas song per state. What’s New Mexico’s favorite holiday song?
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023

Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January …. Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023. Los Alamos National Laboratory working to predict …. Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists are helping predict sea-level changes. They're trying to understand the threat it poses worldwide. Roswell police discover...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver accused in crash that injured two teens pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Francisco Perez, accused of injuring two high school athletes in a crash and fleeing, pleaded not guilty Friday. In 2020, Perez is accused of crashing into Amaya Payne and Georgia Salata at the intersection of Tramway and Academy. Both girls were seriously injured in the crash. Police say Perez fled the scene […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy