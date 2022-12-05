Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Related
Albuquerque students build doghouses for families in need
Each year, two wood shop classes build items for those in need.
Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana Ranch neighborhood
"For the holiday cheer, for the joy. I mean, you look at all these kids are smiling, everyone's happy, running around. It's a great opportunity for the community to get together, to meet new people but also to celebrate the holiday season," said neighbor Nate Bywater.
Trujillo’s holiday display rolls in huge donation to Storehouse New Mexico
The Trujillo's collection drive continues until New Year's Day, if you are interested in donating or checking out the Christmas display, visit our article.
KRQE News 13
Jemez Historic Site home to 'Light Among the Ruins'
The Jemez Historic Site has transformed into an unforgettable holiday experience. They call it "Light Among the Ruins." Jemez Historic Site home to ‘Light Among the Ruins’. The Jemez Historic Site has transformed into an unforgettable holiday experience. They call it "Light Among the Ruins." ABQ car show doubles...
Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to apartment fire
According to AFR, they were called to an apartment around 3:21 p.m.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
Proposed zoning changes could mean more casitas in Albuquerque
The city said they have received a lot of positive feedback and hope the city council will adopt some form of the proposal in the next few months.
Belen city hall expanding into Wells Fargo building
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Belen is looking to expand its city hall by buying one of the biggest buildings in the city. The council has agreed to a purchase agreement for the Wells Fargo building, right across the street. They say the bank will remain inside, along with the district attorney’s office. They […]
KRQE News 13
Grand reopening of ‘Kickstand Cafe’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kickstand Cafe, and Kickstand cycles are locally owned and operated cafes and cycling shops surrounded by Albuquerque’s premier biking trails. This weekend they will be hosting a grand reopening with all sorts of fun things planned. Throughout the weekend, the cafe encourages locals...
KRQE News 13
Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened
This week, Rio Rancho police received word of a threat directed at a local school. Now, authorities said they've identified their suspect in the case. Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened. This week, Rio Rancho police received word of a threat directed at a local school. Now, authorities...
KRQE News 13
17-year-old arrested in Roswell murder case
Roswell police said they discovered a dead man with a gunshot wound Friday night. Sunday afternoon, officials announced they arrested someone in connection to the crime. Roswell police said they discovered a dead man with a gunshot wound Friday night. Sunday afternoon, officials announced they arrested someone in connection to the crime.
KRQE News 13
Roswell catalytic converter thief ID'd by parents
Roswell catalytic converter thief ID’d by parents. ABQ car show doubles as toy drive for local hospital. A car show in Albuquerque Sunday doubled as a toy donation drive for a good cause. 28th Cops for Kids includes goodies, shopping trip, …. Local kids got to check some items...
KRQE News 13
What's New Mexico's favorite holiday song?
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the holidays are in full effect, and there's Christmas music everywhere you go. Do you have a favorite Christmas song that you keep on repeat? Using Google Trends, FinanceBuzz found the most popular Christmas song per state. What’s New Mexico’s favorite holiday song?
UNMH at full capacity in emergency department, wait times nearly a day long
“We have had to get really creative in trying to treat patients. We have gone through on a day-to-day basis and looked for space to literally house patients.”
KRQE News 13
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January …. Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023. Los Alamos National Laboratory working to predict …. Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists are helping predict sea-level changes. They're trying to understand the threat it poses worldwide. Roswell police discover...
Rail Yards hosting 2-day holiday shopping event
There have been tons of opportunities to shop local this holiday season, and now, there's even more coming up!
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
ABQ police say speed played role in deadly rollover
It's unknown if alcohol was involved.
Driver accused in crash that injured two teens pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Francisco Perez, accused of injuring two high school athletes in a crash and fleeing, pleaded not guilty Friday. In 2020, Perez is accused of crashing into Amaya Payne and Georgia Salata at the intersection of Tramway and Academy. Both girls were seriously injured in the crash. Police say Perez fled the scene […]
Comments / 0