Orlando, FL

New Earl the Squirrel Pillow, Grinch Flannel, and Grinch Ornaments From Universal Orlando Resort

By Shannen Michaelsen
universalparksnewstoday.com
 4 days ago
aroundosceola.com

Festive, holiday events in Osceola County

Here’s a list of local holiday events to get you in that spirit …. (https://www.ticket master. com/ event/22005D 1117DCC8DA) Cirque Música Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to your theater like never before, Wonderland is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled holiday-themed show experience they will never forget. Audiences will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites. Cirque Música Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. Create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Música Holiday Wonderland!
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
allears.net

A NEW Disney Springs Hotel is Now Open

The Drury Plaza Hotel near Disney Springs has officially opened!. This highly anticipated new hotel has opened its doors to Orlando and beyond. If you’re looking to stay somewhere brand-new, you might just want to check this place out! We are sure that potential Disney guests will also appreciate having another option for an off-site hotel, especially one so close to Disney Springs.
ORLANDO, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!

Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
ORLANDO, FL
universalparksnewstoday.com

New Year’s Eve Celebration Coming to Universal Studios Florida

A New Year’s Eve celebration will happen at Universal Studios Florida this year. December 31 will have a celebration similar to the July 4 celebration earlier this year. Accordingly, the theme park hours for December 31 have been extended until 1:00 a.m. at Universal Studios Florida. Though Universal Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

An Exciting New Theme Park Land is Opening Soon

Wow, one theme park is about to knock it out of the park with updates. Check out what’s on the horizon for Orlando theme parks. It is no secret that Universal Orlando is working hard to update its theme parks. In the past years, we have seen the opening of smash hit coasters such as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure as well as VelociCoaster.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Hello Kitty pop-up will roll into Orlando's Florida Mall this weekend

The Hello Kitty pop-up truck is returning to Orlando yet again this weekend, bringing a bevy of limited edition merchandise depicting Hello Kitty and her cutesy pals just in time for some frenzied holiday shopping. The pop-up truck will be parked right outside the Mall's Crayola Experience from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, laden with "limited edition" goods. [location-1] Some of the collectibles promised include branded  lunchboxes, T-shirts, totes, enamel pins, plush toys of all sizes and even...
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

Indoor Theme Park Orlando FL: (Our Top 7 Picks)

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day out with the family, look no further than an indoor theme park in Orlando, FL. With plenty of rides and attractions to keep everyone entertained!. You’ll enjoy the perfect place to enjoy a day out or to take the family on a...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkachief.com

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant has been a local favorite for over 15 years

There are three good reasons to celebrate the holidays at King Buffet Chinese Restaurant: less work in the kitchen, more spontaneity, and a restaurant with an extraordinary variety of food that is sure to please every palate. King Buffet Chinese Restaurant will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You’ll...
APOPKA, FL
abccolumbia.com

Price hikes take effect at Disney World

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
ORLANDO, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

City Of Orlando issues a Call For Artists

ORLANDO — The Orlando city government has issued a Call For Artists as part of its 2023 Black History Month Exhibition at Orlando City Hall. The City hosts this celebration to highlight “the positive contributions of our African American residents by dedicating the month of February to the rich and diverse Black culture and heritage,” notes the city’s website. “Black history is an integral part of American history because Blacks have played an essential role in building and shaping this great country.”
ORLANDO, FL

