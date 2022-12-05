New Earl the Squirrel Pillow, Grinch Flannel, and Grinch Ornaments From Universal Orlando Resort

Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Santa's Village event provides Orlando families in need with food, toys this holiday season
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One hundred Central Florida families in need will be treated to meals and toys for their kids during the Santa's Village holiday annual event. "With the economy being as bad as it is right now, this is perfect timing for us to host this event," organizers said.
aroundosceola.com
Festive, holiday events in Osceola County
Here’s a list of local holiday events to get you in that spirit …. (https://www.ticket master. com/ event/22005D 1117DCC8DA) Cirque Música Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to your theater like never before, Wonderland is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled holiday-themed show experience they will never forget. Audiences will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites. Cirque Música Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. Create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Música Holiday Wonderland!
allears.net
A NEW Disney Springs Hotel is Now Open
The Drury Plaza Hotel near Disney Springs has officially opened!. This highly anticipated new hotel has opened its doors to Orlando and beyond. If you’re looking to stay somewhere brand-new, you might just want to check this place out! We are sure that potential Disney guests will also appreciate having another option for an off-site hotel, especially one so close to Disney Springs.
Celebrating Christmas at Disney Springs – Festive Date Idea
universalparksnewstoday.com
Large Krampus Figure Arrives in All Hallows Eve Krampus Boutique at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Another scary Krampus display showed up in honor of his traditional arrival day. The Krampus legend involves him punishing the poorly behaved children when St. Nick rewards the well-behaved children. Universal Orlando guests have been rewarded with a Krampus theme at the All Hallows Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure.
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: Check out these very merry Christmas houses in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Ditzel, Potter, and Cecchetti families.
universalparksnewstoday.com
CONFIRMED: Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge Moving to Betty Boop Store at Islands of Adventure
As we reported earlier this year, the Betty Boop Store in Toon Lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will become a new Universal Orlando Annual Passholder lounge. The current lounge at Universal Studios Florida will close on December 31. Currently, Passholders can purchase exclusive merchandise and pick up their...
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
universalparksnewstoday.com
New Year’s Eve Celebration Coming to Universal Studios Florida
A New Year’s Eve celebration will happen at Universal Studios Florida this year. December 31 will have a celebration similar to the July 4 celebration earlier this year. Accordingly, the theme park hours for December 31 have been extended until 1:00 a.m. at Universal Studios Florida. Though Universal Orlando...
kennythepirate.com
An Exciting New Theme Park Land is Opening Soon
Wow, one theme park is about to knock it out of the park with updates. Check out what’s on the horizon for Orlando theme parks. It is no secret that Universal Orlando is working hard to update its theme parks. In the past years, we have seen the opening of smash hit coasters such as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure as well as VelociCoaster.
The Hello Kitty pop-up will roll into Orlando's Florida Mall this weekend
The Hello Kitty pop-up truck is returning to Orlando yet again this weekend, bringing a bevy of limited edition merchandise depicting Hello Kitty and her cutesy pals just in time for some frenzied holiday shopping. The pop-up truck will be parked right outside the Mall's Crayola Experience from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, laden with "limited edition" goods. [location-1] Some of the collectibles promised include branded lunchboxes, T-shirts, totes, enamel pins, plush toys of all sizes and even...
floridaing.com
Indoor Theme Park Orlando FL: (Our Top 7 Picks)
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day out with the family, look no further than an indoor theme park in Orlando, FL. With plenty of rides and attractions to keep everyone entertained!. You’ll enjoy the perfect place to enjoy a day out or to take the family on a...
Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location
The shop has been opened since 1948
theapopkachief.com
King Buffet Chinese Restaurant has been a local favorite for over 15 years
There are three good reasons to celebrate the holidays at King Buffet Chinese Restaurant: less work in the kitchen, more spontaneity, and a restaurant with an extraordinary variety of food that is sure to please every palate. King Buffet Chinese Restaurant will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You’ll...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County shelter drops adoption fee to $5 for 'Empty the Shelters' event
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is hosting an "Empty the Shelters" event this Saturday, Dec. 10, and reducing adoption fees for all animals in hopes of finding hundreds of dogs and cats loving homes before Christmas. The shelter said it is partnering up with the BISSELL Pet...
WPBF News 25
After their flight got canceled, 13 strangers decided to rent a van and drive instead
ORLANDO, Fla. — Would you hop into a van with a bunch of strangers for a long overnight ride?. Faced with a canceled flight, that's exactly what a group of passengers did at Orlando International Airport. Along the way, they found friendship and a bit of celebrity. "Amy said,...
abccolumbia.com
Price hikes take effect at Disney World
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
WESH
Man warns of puppy scams after paying nearly $2,000 for dog that never showed
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the holidays fast approaching, many of us are on the hunt for the perfect gift. And maybe you are thinking that now is finally the time to get the puppy you have always wanted. But the Better Business Bureau of Central Florida warns that puppy...
freelinemediaorlando.com
City Of Orlando issues a Call For Artists
ORLANDO — The Orlando city government has issued a Call For Artists as part of its 2023 Black History Month Exhibition at Orlando City Hall. The City hosts this celebration to highlight “the positive contributions of our African American residents by dedicating the month of February to the rich and diverse Black culture and heritage,” notes the city’s website. “Black history is an integral part of American history because Blacks have played an essential role in building and shaping this great country.”
fox35orlando.com
Goff's Drive-In, iconic Orlando ice cream shop, will not reopen after fire, owner says
ORLANDO, Fla. - An iconic ice cream shop in Orlando, that was the victim of a destructive fire earlier this year, will remain closed, though the owner is hopeful to reopen. Goff's Drive-In, which has been a staple in the Orange County community for more than 70 years, has been closed since it caught fire and was heavily damaged on May 20.
