Girls Wrestling continues to grow
Lawton High, Eisenhower win, MacArthur loses on Day Two of Great Plains Invitational. Duke, Frederick boys to meet in Finals of Geronimo Dome Classic. Sterling girls advance to face Hydro-Eakly in the Championship. Lawton High, MacArthur score wins on Day One of Great Plains Invitational.
Round One of the Chattanooga SW Shootout
Girls Wrestling continues to grow. Lawton High, MacArthur score wins on Day One of Great Plains Invitational. LHS beats NW Classen. Mac tops OKC Storm. Ike falls to Putnam City.
MacArthur High hosts Archery competition
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of young archers gathered at MacArthur High School on Thursday for a varsity bow competition. MacArthur hosted 65 middle and high school archers from across southwest Oklahoma as they competed against each other for the win. Participating schools included Macarthur High, the Lawton Academy of...
Lawton High advances to finals of Great Plains Invitational
Duke, Frederick boys to meet in Finals of Geronimo Dome Classic. Sterling girls advance to face Hydro-Eakly in the Championship. Lawton High, MacArthur score wins on Day One of Great Plains Invitational. LHS beats NW Classen. Mac tops OKC Storm. Ike falls to Putnam City.
KrisCross gym in Elgin hosts Tumbling with Santa competition
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - KrisCross Gym in Elgin hosted a Tumbling with Santa competition Saturday. The meet featured four power tumbling events for tumblers to compete in. Athletes between the ages of three and 18-years-old competed in events by age group. Gym owner Kris Wilson said the opportunity to compete...
More than 80 SWOK vocalists perform Handel’s “Messiah”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 80 vocalists from across southwest Oklahoma performed Handel’s “Messiah” Saturday evening. It included members from the Lawton Schubert Music Club, Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel and the Cameron University/Lawton Civic Chorus. Composed by George Handel, “Messiah” follows the prophecy, life,...
Ft. Sill ceremony honors soldiers with Army expertise badges
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Friday, Fort Sill took the time to honor a group who went above and beyond to better themselves as soldiers. In a ceremony, several soldiers were given the “Expert Infantry Badge” and “Expert Soldier Badge”. Each recipient went through five intense...
Edward A. Hillary Jr. Memorial Highway dedicated in Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt and other state leaders were in Comanche County on Friday, to dedicate a portion of a highway to honor a major figure in Southwest Oklahoma. The ‘Edward A. Hilliary Jr. Memorial Highway’, a stretch of road off Highway 58 and Highway 49 outside...
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha. The 23-year-old headed westbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his...
Ft. Sill Families participate in Trees for Troops
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’ll be a Merry Christmas for the Fort Sill soldiers and their families who picked up free live Christmas trees Saturday morning. This is the 15th year the installation has participated in the Trees For Troops program. The Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx partner up...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
CASA representatives discuss 16th Annual Jingle Jog 5k and 1 Mile Walk
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - CASA is prepping for its annual 5k and 1 mile walk on Saturday, December 10. 7News spoke with Leigh Smallwood, CASA’s Advocate Supervisor, and Jerry Nottingham, the event coordinator, about the annual event, how it helps CASA, and how it affects the community. The 16th...
“It’s tragic what happened to Athena,” Wichita Falls restaurant helps family of Athena Strand
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state of Texas may be big but when a tragedy strikes one of us it impacts us all. After the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand of Paradise, Texas was found, schools and community members across the state are coming together to remember her and support her family during this difficult […]
Rural school district in Oklahoma goes virtual temporarily after threat surfaces online
NINNEKAH, Okla. — A rural school district in Oklahoma went virtual temporarily after a threat surfaced online. Ninnekah Public Schools learned about the threat late Sunday night before making the decision to keep children off the grounds. KOCO 5 learned the threat came from a current student. After an...
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry. A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors. Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has...
KSWO volunteers for Share Your Christmas
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, KSWO staff went out to Walmart to volunteer with the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank. The trucks opened at 7 a.m. ready to accept donations all day for the 7th annual Share Your Christmas until 7 p.m. Shoppers were encouraged to pick up non-perishable food items and/or toys for children as they made their way through the store.
Blackout Rucking crew joins ‘Share your Christmas’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joining us in the spirit of Christmas giving was the Blackout Rucking Crew. Rucking is a special kind of walking with weighted rucksacks or backpacks and Friday the group loaded up their bags with toys and food for donations. The exercise group walked from Elmer Thomas...
City of Lawton announces 2022 Holiday Hours
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the city’s schedule of closures for the 2022 holiday season. According to a press release, all City of Lawton offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 for the observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
