Cache, OK

Girls Wrestling continues to grow

Lawton High, Eisenhower win, MacArthur loses on Day Two of Great Plains Invitational. Duke, Frederick boys to meet in Finals of Geronimo Dome Classic. Sterling girls advance to face Hydro-Eakly in the Championship. Lawton High, MacArthur score wins on Day One of Great Plains Invitational. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at...
LAWTON, OK
Round One of the Chattanooga SW Shootout

Lawton High, Eisenhower win, MacArthur loses on Day Two of Great Plains Invitational. Duke, Frederick boys to meet in Finals of Geronimo Dome Classic. Sterling girls advance to face Hydro-Eakly in the Championship. Girls Wrestling continues to grow. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST. Lawton High, MacArthur score...
LAWTON, OK
MacArthur High hosts Archery competition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of young archers gathered at MacArthur High School on Thursday for a varsity bow competition. MacArthur hosted 65 middle and high school archers from across southwest Oklahoma as they competed against each other for the win. Participating schools included Macarthur High, the Lawton Academy of...
LAWTON, OK
Lawton High advances to finals of Great Plains Invitational

Duke, Frederick boys to meet in Finals of Geronimo Dome Classic. Sterling girls advance to face Hydro-Eakly in the Championship. Lawton High, MacArthur score wins on Day One of Great Plains Invitational. LHS beats NW Classen. Mac tops OKC Storm. Ike falls to Putnam City.
LAWTON, OK
KrisCross gym in Elgin hosts Tumbling with Santa competition

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - KrisCross Gym in Elgin hosted a Tumbling with Santa competition Saturday. The meet featured four power tumbling events for tumblers to compete in. Athletes between the ages of three and 18-years-old competed in events by age group. Gym owner Kris Wilson said the opportunity to compete...
ELGIN, OK
More than 80 SWOK vocalists perform Handel’s “Messiah”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 80 vocalists from across southwest Oklahoma performed Handel’s “Messiah” Saturday evening. It included members from the Lawton Schubert Music Club, Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel and the Cameron University/Lawton Civic Chorus. Composed by George Handel, “Messiah” follows the prophecy, life,...
LAWTON, OK
Ft. Sill ceremony honors soldiers with Army expertise badges

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Friday, Fort Sill took the time to honor a group who went above and beyond to better themselves as soldiers. In a ceremony, several soldiers were given the “Expert Infantry Badge” and “Expert Soldier Badge”. Each recipient went through five intense...
FORT SILL, OK
Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha. The 23-year-old headed westbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
Ft. Sill Families participate in Trees for Troops

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’ll be a Merry Christmas for the Fort Sill soldiers and their families who picked up free live Christmas trees Saturday morning. This is the 15th year the installation has participated in the Trees For Troops program. The Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx partner up...
LAWTON, OK
CASA representatives discuss 16th Annual Jingle Jog 5k and 1 Mile Walk

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - CASA is prepping for its annual 5k and 1 mile walk on Saturday, December 10. 7News spoke with Leigh Smallwood, CASA’s Advocate Supervisor, and Jerry Nottingham, the event coordinator, about the annual event, how it helps CASA, and how it affects the community. The 16th...
LAWTON, OK
New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry. A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors. Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KSWO volunteers for Share Your Christmas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, KSWO staff went out to Walmart to volunteer with the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank. The trucks opened at 7 a.m. ready to accept donations all day for the 7th annual Share Your Christmas until 7 p.m. Shoppers were encouraged to pick up non-perishable food items and/or toys for children as they made their way through the store.
LAWTON, OK
Blackout Rucking crew joins ‘Share your Christmas’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joining us in the spirit of Christmas giving was the Blackout Rucking Crew. Rucking is a special kind of walking with weighted rucksacks or backpacks and Friday the group loaded up their bags with toys and food for donations. The exercise group walked from Elmer Thomas...
LAWTON, OK
City of Lawton announces 2022 Holiday Hours

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the city’s schedule of closures for the 2022 holiday season. According to a press release, all City of Lawton offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 for the observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
LAWTON, OK

