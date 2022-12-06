Read full article on original website
D-SNAP event helping families impacted by Ian get food assistance
You can receive help getting food on Sunday through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as D-SNAP. The event is taking place at the Lee Civic Center. Applicants who couldn’t complete their interview during the phone event can complete their in-person interview on-site. D-SNAP provides food assistance...
Fort Myers Beach residents voice concerns, ask questions at town hall meeting
People in Fort Myers Beach are running out of options after the hurricane, and now they are desperate and angry. Residents packed a tent on the island to ask and, hopefully, have their questions answered. The first of the many issues addressed was the 50% rule that keeps some people...
2 Lee County debris drop-off sites closing Friday
The drop-off locations at Brooks Park and Lehigh Acres Mosquito Control District are closing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The sites are closing because their usage is decreasing. Brooks Park saw more than 100 people dropping off debris every day after the storm. Now, that number has dropped to about 28 people per day.
FDEM director, other officials to answer questions in Fort Myers Beach
Anyone living in Fort Myers Beach who still feels left in the dark and frustrated after Hurricane Ian will have the opportunity Friday evening to meet and get answers from Florida’s emergency management director. Residents will get the chance to talk to FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and representatives from...
Estero Village Council shares updates on damage, debris after Hurricane Ian
On Wednesday, Estero Village Manager Steve Sarkozy provided updates on Hurricane Ian’s damage and recovery in Estero. A number of the 1,400 homes severely affected by the storm experienced complete destruction. The village’s top priority is assisting residents impacted throughout the permitting and rebuilding process, Sarkozy said. Since...
Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city
Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
FWC changes derelict boat program to help clean up efforts
Tired of seeing boats littered all over the place? Well, a change to a state program could help get them removed, protect our environment, and save taxpayer dollars at the same time. If you look out your car window as you head to Fort Myers Beach, you can’t miss the...
Residents along Burnt Store Canal in Cape Coral upset with hurricane debris in the water
Port-a-potties, garbage cans, and other debris float around a canal on Burnt Store Road after Hurricane Ian. People along the canal are frustrated that the garbage has been left there for months. Lots of people move to Cape Coral to live along one of the city’s many canals. The water,...
People on Fort Myers Beach finding glimmers of hope while rebuilding
Fort Myers Beach was one of the hardest hit spots by Hurricane Ian, and the people on the island have worked day and night to rebuild. More than two months later, things are far from normal, but there are glimmers of hope because many locals and many visitors who thought Fort Myers beach was special before the storm believe the town will be special again.
Woman’s Club of Fort Myers Beach holds Christmas tree festival for families in need
Trying to make a difference for people who lost everything in Hurricane Ian. That was the goal of the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club Saturday during a mini version of its annual Christmas tree festival. Half of the 150 trees up for auction at the event will be donated...
FEMA doesn’t want to put trailers in flood zones
People needing FEMA trailers have waited months, and now, FEMA is saying no to some who have applied. FEMA says they do not want to put trailers in a flood zone, but many of the people who need help the most are in flood zones. Lee County commissioners learned about...
How to protect your mail after 2 are arrested for mail theft on Marco Island
Letters to families, postcards, and annual Christmas cards were stolen directly out of mailboxes, and earlier this week, Marco Island Police arrested two people for the crime. Police say 24-year-old Aldriel Cepero-Vazquez and 20-year-old Lisandra Herrera De La Cruz hit 16 different streets in one day. Thankfully, the mail was...
Woman wanted for stealing thousands in cash, merchandise from a Collier County salon
A woman is caught on camera walking into a salon and stealing at least $1,500 in hair products and $8,000 in cash right in front of the salon’s employees. It happened at Color Trendz Salon off Pine Ridge Road in Collier County. The woman had no care in the world, evening staring into the cameras as she stole from the salon.
Sanibel Island artist works to rebuild art gallery after Hurricane Ian
Just nine months after Rachel Pierce got her Sanibel Island art shop and business up and running, Hurricane Ian wiped it out. . The former Southwest Florida TV news personality-turned-professional artist has restarted everything, using her art as a conduit. . While renovating the gallery until at least the summer, she can...
God’s Pit Crew rebuilds home for Port Charlotte family
It was a moment of hope and help for a single mom. God’s Pit Crew volunteers and staff revealed a newly rebuilt home Saturday morning in Port Charlotte. God’s Pit Crew is a non-profit, faith-based crisis response team who wishes to serve others. “We’ve had volunteers down here,...
73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash
A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
Lehigh Acres 19-year-old killed in Lee Boulevard crash
Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man from Lehigh Acres died after a crash on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres Saturday morning. Troopers say the 19-year-old was driving west on Lee Boulevard toward Sunniland Boulevard at a high speed just before 8 a.m. when a semi-truck going east went to turn onto Sunniland.
Man arrested after fleeing and hiding in North Port attic
A 34-year-old man was arrested after police say he hid inside of an attic as they were looking to arrest him on a warrant. The North Port Police Department did not say what Castelow Steen was wanted on but now he faces a resisting officer charge. According to police, they...
Man convicted of molesting 2 young girls in North Port
A man was convicted Friday of molesting two young girls in North Port. Charles Kasten was convicted after a jury trial of three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation (victim 12 – 16 years of age and victim less than 12 years of age). The crimes were committed between 2014 and 2020 and investigated by North Port Police Department.
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants set to open in East Naples
Q: There is a possible restaurant in a small building on Route 41 and Rattlesnake Hammock that is being worked on. The structure is next to the 7-Eleven gas station. Any idea what’s going on? — Theresa Campbell, East Naples. A: After more than a three-year wait, the Mother...
