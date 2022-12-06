ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home. Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.
State Police Trooper Charged with DUI while on Duty

Pennsylvania State Police have filed DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, officials announced Tuesday. Austin Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 27.
Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
Five charged with COVID fraud in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. — A federal grand jury returned indictments Tuesday alleging fraud against five people in connection with COVID-19 according to the United States Department of Justice. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that charges have been filed against individuals alleged to have improperly benefited from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 […]
WV Program Mentors People Re-Entering Society After Prison

West Virginia’s prison population has ballooned, and formerly incarcerated people face numerous obstacles when they are released. A Charleston-based program pairs them with mentors for one year, to help them successfully adjust and reorient their lives. Amber Blankenship, peer-entry program coordinator with the REACH Initiative, said most people typically...
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 near 200 Friday in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jumped to nearly 200 on Friday as active cases also moved toward 1,000. Officials reported 190 hospitalizations from the virus, up 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 22 people in intensive care (up four) and six people on ventilators (down two).
Staffing emergency in W.Va. jails, prisons

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Taxpayers depend upon correctional officers to keep their families safe, but at some jails in West Virginia more than 65% of positions are vacant. At one jail, the vacancy rate stands as high as 75%. And closer to home, Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, has a...
W.Va. lawmakers look to incentivize jury duty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was perhaps the biggest trial in years for Kanawha County -- a police officer killed, the alleged gunman charged with murder. Both sides were prepared for trial March 28, 2022, and then everything stopped. “This trial can not go forward today as a jury trial...
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
Attorney General Morrisey encourages consumers carefully consider before purchasing pets during the holiday season

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encourages consumers considering a holiday pet purchase to watch for fraudulent offers while choosing a four-legged friend. The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Unfortunately, representations of animals bought online and in...
