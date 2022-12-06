Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Police: Man arrested in gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a Shell gas station employee in White Oak, Maryland. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers...
live5news.com
Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home. Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
abc57.com
Man arrested, charged with two counts of child molestation
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation in St. Joseph County, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jordan Miller, 37, was charged with child molesting as a level one felony and child molesting as a level 4 felony. On November7,...
What happened when 911 received hoax active shooter threat in West Virginia?
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews were dispatched to South Charleston High School seconds after Metro 911 in Kanawha County received a hoax active shooter threat on Wednesday. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security said South Charleston High School was one of 19 schools across the state that received hoax threats relating to shootings […]
NJ man charged for fatally running over girlfriend's ex multiple times
A fight over a woman in a New Jersey parking lot last week ended with her boyfriend fatally running over her ex.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Trooper Charged with DUI while on Duty
Pennsylvania State Police have filed DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, officials announced Tuesday. Austin Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 27.
Costello: Security tightened at Kistler due to police activity
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello said that police activity in the area of Academy Street and Irving Place led to a brief “lockout” of nearby Kistler Elementary School early Wednesday afternoon. Student activity inside the school was not disrupted during the lockout, which...
Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening
Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
Fight over woman led to man being repeatedly run over in N.J. parking lot, cops say
A fight between two men in an Old Bridge parking lot last week ended with one man running over the other multiple times and killing him after a dispute involving a woman, authorities said. Details about the Nov. 29 altercation in the parking lot of medical offices on Perrine Road...
UPDATE: WV State Police working with FBI to address false shooting reports
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police have addressed the widespread fraudulent reporting of school shooting situations throughout the state on Wednesday. The statement came late Wednesday afternoon with the acknowledgment of the initial reports received which pertained to South Charleston High School in Kanawha County and...
Five charged with COVID fraud in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. — A federal grand jury returned indictments Tuesday alleging fraud against five people in connection with COVID-19 according to the United States Department of Justice. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that charges have been filed against individuals alleged to have improperly benefited from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 […]
wwnrradio.com
WV Program Mentors People Re-Entering Society After Prison
West Virginia’s prison population has ballooned, and formerly incarcerated people face numerous obstacles when they are released. A Charleston-based program pairs them with mentors for one year, to help them successfully adjust and reorient their lives. Amber Blankenship, peer-entry program coordinator with the REACH Initiative, said most people typically...
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 near 200 Friday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jumped to nearly 200 on Friday as active cases also moved toward 1,000. Officials reported 190 hospitalizations from the virus, up 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 22 people in intensive care (up four) and six people on ventilators (down two).
WSAZ
Staffing emergency in W.Va. jails, prisons
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Taxpayers depend upon correctional officers to keep their families safe, but at some jails in West Virginia more than 65% of positions are vacant. At one jail, the vacancy rate stands as high as 75%. And closer to home, Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, has a...
WSAZ
W.Va. lawmakers look to incentivize jury duty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was perhaps the biggest trial in years for Kanawha County -- a police officer killed, the alleged gunman charged with murder. Both sides were prepared for trial March 28, 2022, and then everything stopped. “This trial can not go forward today as a jury trial...
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
Police: Former Virginia trooper targeted teen with sextortion plot
Investigators say sextortion was a driving factor in a former Virginia State Trooper's kidnapping of a California teen and the murder of her family.Nov. 30, 2022.
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey encourages consumers carefully consider before purchasing pets during the holiday season
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encourages consumers considering a holiday pet purchase to watch for fraudulent offers while choosing a four-legged friend. The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Unfortunately, representations of animals bought online and in...
‘Tripledemic’ post-Thanksgiving hitting West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
In Ohio, COVID-19 cases have increased by 59%.
