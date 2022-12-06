CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jumped to nearly 200 on Friday as active cases also moved toward 1,000. Officials reported 190 hospitalizations from the virus, up 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 22 people in intensive care (up four) and six people on ventilators (down two).

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO