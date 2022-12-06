ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camas, WA

Camas, December 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Camas.

The Columbia River High School basketball team will have a game with Camas High School on December 06, 2022, 16:00:00.

Columbia River High School
Camas High School
December 06, 2022
16:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Columbia High School basketball team will have a game with Camas High School on December 06, 2022, 17:30:00.

Columbia High School
Camas High School
December 06, 2022
17:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

High school basketball game info.

