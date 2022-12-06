Camas, December 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Camas.
The Columbia River High School basketball team will have a game with Camas High School on December 06, 2022, 16:00:00.
Columbia River High School
Camas High School
December 06, 2022
16:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Columbia High School basketball team will have a game with Camas High School on December 06, 2022, 17:30:00.
Columbia High School
Camas High School
December 06, 2022
17:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
