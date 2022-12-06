Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods across Fresno, Clovis
An uncomfortable discovery for residents in a Fresno-Clovis neighborhood today as many woke up to anti-Semitic fliers found this morning in the West Holland neighborhood. "We've never had anything like this in this neighborhood before," said one Clovis resident. The West Holland neighborhood was shocked to find anti-Semitic fliers placed...
KMPH.com
Helicopter with Santa to land at schools at NAS Lemoore, then fly over others
LEMOORE, Calif. (FOX26) — Naval Air Station Lemoore’s Search and Rescue is going to help Santa spread some Christmas cheer next Friday. The SAR MH-60S helicopter will land at the two NAS Lemoore base schools where Santa will hand out treats and high-fives to students. The helicopter will...
KMPH.com
California National Guard hosts Aviation Career Day for Central Valley Students in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Army National Guard from the Fresno facility welcomed all Fresno, Madera, and Tulare county students for Aviation Career Day on Thursday. Sergeant First Class McFarland who helped put together the event says this was held to showcase the National Guard flight facility so...
KMPH.com
Lemoore couple fights L.A. parking ticket for two months then gives up
A Kings County couple believes it's been fleeced by Los Angeles Parking Enforcement. This month the two were forced to pay a parking ticket for a trip down south they never made. Dr. Kaitlen Betchel couldn't believe what she received in the mail in September. A $93 ticket for parking...
KMPH.com
Parlier homeowner fed up with FedEx driver tossing packages
PARLIER, Calif. — "What else can I do?" That is the question Duby Trevino of Parlier is asking herself after watching a FedEx delivery driver toss her deliveries outside her home. Earlier this week, Trevino received the first of three packages delivered by the same FedEx delivery person. After...
KMPH.com
Woman shot Friday morning in Fresno
A woman was shot multiple times Friday morning in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a Shot Spotter activation around 9:45 a.m. at California Ave. and Pottle Ave. near Ventura St. and MLK Jr. Blvd. Police say the woman was hit multiple times in the lower extremities. They don't believe...
KMPH.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were shot Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex near Olive and 9th in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area around 3:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
KMPH.com
Reunited and it feels so good: lost dog found in Clovis arrives in Florida with owner
ORLANDO, Florida — Seven months after his dog vanished in Central California, a Florida man is now reunited with his companion. Dean Hamilton and his dog, Goosie, arrived in Orlando Thursday night. Hamilton says he lost the dog earlier in the year while traveling through Tulare County. He eventually...
KMPH.com
2 women arrested after stealing from Kohl's in Northwest Fresno, investigators say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
KMPH.com
Child hit by car on the way to school in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A child is now in the hospital after police say she was hit by a car. Officers were called Thursday morning to a pedestrian-involved crash near Floral and Wright in Selma. That’s just south of Selma High School. There, detectives say they found a...
KMPH.com
Rancher charged with 44 felony charges after dozens of animals found malnourished
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A rancher has been charged with 44 felony counts of animal cruelty in Tulare County. 51-year-old Cesar Flores was arrested on Tuesday after deputies were called out to a property in Lindsay and found dozens of malnourished animals. A total of 48 horses, 13 cows,...
KMPH.com
Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party
VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
KMPH.com
Security guard killed breaking up fight at bar in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A security guard was shot and killed Thursday night while breaking up a fight at a Visalia bar. Police were called to the Green Olive at Mineral King Ave. and Ben Maddox Way around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting inside the bar.
KMPH.com
20-year-old left behind after his family dies from tragic accident before Thanksgiving Day
FRESNO, Calif. — Family friends of 20-year-old, Arash Prastuy, have created a GoFundMe for funeral expenses for his mother, his father, and his 10-year-old sister who died from a big rig crash in Kings County. The crash happened a day before Thanksgiving on Highway 41 and Quail Avenue. When...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Malik Haqq
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Malik Haqq. Malik Haqq is wanted by Law Enforcement for Robbery. 21-year-old Haqq is 5' 9" tall, 195 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Malik Haqq is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
KMPH.com
LGBTQ+ books in Fresno elementary school libraries, parents upset
Who gets to decide whether something is appropriate to show and teach to kids in the classroom, from kindergarten to high school?. That question is now generating controversy across the country. Many parents say they find themselves at odds with what their young children are being exposed to in certain...
KMPH.com
KCSO: Man turns himself in after shooting family member, holds woman, children hostage
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after turning himself in after shooting a family member and holding the victim’s family hostage, according to officials. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near the 20500 block of Main Street in Stratford on Thursday, after receiving a call from an unknown person. They stated someone had been shot and killed following an argument.
Comments / 0