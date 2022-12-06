ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettleman City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods across Fresno, Clovis

An uncomfortable discovery for residents in a Fresno-Clovis neighborhood today as many woke up to anti-Semitic fliers found this morning in the West Holland neighborhood. "We've never had anything like this in this neighborhood before," said one Clovis resident. The West Holland neighborhood was shocked to find anti-Semitic fliers placed...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Parlier homeowner fed up with FedEx driver tossing packages

PARLIER, Calif. — "What else can I do?" That is the question Duby Trevino of Parlier is asking herself after watching a FedEx delivery driver toss her deliveries outside her home. Earlier this week, Trevino received the first of three packages delivered by the same FedEx delivery person. After...
PARLIER, CA
KMPH.com

Woman shot Friday morning in Fresno

A woman was shot multiple times Friday morning in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a Shot Spotter activation around 9:45 a.m. at California Ave. and Pottle Ave. near Ventura St. and MLK Jr. Blvd. Police say the woman was hit multiple times in the lower extremities. They don't believe...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were shot Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex near Olive and 9th in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area around 3:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

2 women arrested after stealing from Kohl's in Northwest Fresno, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Child hit by car on the way to school in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A child is now in the hospital after police say she was hit by a car. Officers were called Thursday morning to a pedestrian-involved crash near Floral and Wright in Selma. That’s just south of Selma High School. There, detectives say they found a...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party

VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Security guard killed breaking up fight at bar in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A security guard was shot and killed Thursday night while breaking up a fight at a Visalia bar. Police were called to the Green Olive at Mineral King Ave. and Ben Maddox Way around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting inside the bar.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Malik Haqq

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Malik Haqq. Malik Haqq is wanted by Law Enforcement for Robbery. 21-year-old Haqq is 5' 9" tall, 195 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Malik Haqq is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

LGBTQ+ books in Fresno elementary school libraries, parents upset

Who gets to decide whether something is appropriate to show and teach to kids in the classroom, from kindergarten to high school?. That question is now generating controversy across the country. Many parents say they find themselves at odds with what their young children are being exposed to in certain...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

KCSO: Man turns himself in after shooting family member, holds woman, children hostage

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after turning himself in after shooting a family member and holding the victim’s family hostage, according to officials. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near the 20500 block of Main Street in Stratford on Thursday, after receiving a call from an unknown person. They stated someone had been shot and killed following an argument.
STRATFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy