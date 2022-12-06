ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IA

Airplane crashes into power line in Adams County, killing pilot

By Nina Baker, Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
At approximately 12:38 p.m. Monday, an ERCO Ercoupe aircraft in Adams County struck a power line during takeoff, killing the only passenger on board, according to a statement from Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla.

The pilot, who departed from Corning Municipal Airport, died at the scene of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and the FAA. The name of the pilot has not yet been released.

Nina Baker is a news reporter at the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at NBaker@gannett.com or on Twitter@Nina_M_Baker.

