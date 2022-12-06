MADERA, Calif. — Calling all volunteers!. It's that time of year! The annual Christmas Bike Giveaway at Madera Ford is only a couple of weeks away. Mitchell Riegelhuth is the organizer behind the annual giveaway and said he is desperate for volunteers to help him assemble hundreds of bikes. This year's event is giving away 300 bikes from kids to teen bikes, including mountain bikes. Right now, there are about 100 bikes already assembled inside the dealership's showroom.

