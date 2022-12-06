Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods across Fresno, Clovis
An uncomfortable discovery for residents in a Fresno-Clovis neighborhood today as many woke up to anti-Semitic fliers found this morning in the West Holland neighborhood. "We've never had anything like this in this neighborhood before," said one Clovis resident. The West Holland neighborhood was shocked to find anti-Semitic fliers placed...
KMPH.com
Parlier homeowner fed up with FedEx driver tossing packages
PARLIER, Calif. — "What else can I do?" That is the question Duby Trevino of Parlier is asking herself after watching a FedEx delivery driver toss her deliveries outside her home. Earlier this week, Trevino received the first of three packages delivered by the same FedEx delivery person. After...
KMPH.com
Students at CUSD warming up thanks to Coat Drive
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — About 100 coats will be helping students at Clovis Unified School District stay a bit warmer this season. The Clovis Public Safety Employee Association organized a coat drive by setting out various donation bins throughout the city. The new and gently used coats were handed...
KMPH.com
California National Guard hosts Aviation Career Day for Central Valley Students in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Army National Guard from the Fresno facility welcomed all Fresno, Madera, and Tulare county students for Aviation Career Day on Thursday. Sergeant First Class McFarland who helped put together the event says this was held to showcase the National Guard flight facility so...
KMPH.com
"Extreme terrorist threats" received, drag show organizers say, investigation underway
A criminal investigation is now underway after threats were made against a drag show planned for Saturday, officials say. Organizers say the threats are being made because the event is open to all ages. The Fresno Drag Festival committee says it had to call Fresno Police and the FBI because...
KMPH.com
Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party
VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
KMPH.com
Helicopter with Santa to land at schools at NAS Lemoore, then fly over others
LEMOORE, Calif. (FOX26) — Naval Air Station Lemoore’s Search and Rescue is going to help Santa spread some Christmas cheer next Friday. The SAR MH-60S helicopter will land at the two NAS Lemoore base schools where Santa will hand out treats and high-fives to students. The helicopter will...
KMPH.com
Reunited and it feels so good: lost dog found in Clovis arrives in Florida with owner
ORLANDO, Florida — Seven months after his dog vanished in Central California, a Florida man is now reunited with his companion. Dean Hamilton and his dog, Goosie, arrived in Orlando Thursday night. Hamilton says he lost the dog earlier in the year while traveling through Tulare County. He eventually...
KMPH.com
Lemoore couple fights L.A. parking ticket for two months then gives up
A Kings County couple believes it's been fleeced by Los Angeles Parking Enforcement. This month the two were forced to pay a parking ticket for a trip down south they never made. Dr. Kaitlen Betchel couldn't believe what she received in the mail in September. A $93 ticket for parking...
KMPH.com
Rancher charged with 44 felony charges after dozens of animals found malnourished
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A rancher has been charged with 44 felony counts of animal cruelty in Tulare County. 51-year-old Cesar Flores was arrested on Tuesday after deputies were called out to a property in Lindsay and found dozens of malnourished animals. A total of 48 horses, 13 cows,...
KMPH.com
LGBTQ+ books in Fresno elementary school libraries, parents upset
Who gets to decide whether something is appropriate to show and teach to kids in the classroom, from kindergarten to high school?. That question is now generating controversy across the country. Many parents say they find themselves at odds with what their young children are being exposed to in certain...
KMPH.com
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Madera Ford asks volunteers to help assemble bikes for annual giveaway
MADERA, Calif. — Calling all volunteers!. It's that time of year! The annual Christmas Bike Giveaway at Madera Ford is only a couple of weeks away. Mitchell Riegelhuth is the organizer behind the annual giveaway and said he is desperate for volunteers to help him assemble hundreds of bikes. This year's event is giving away 300 bikes from kids to teen bikes, including mountain bikes. Right now, there are about 100 bikes already assembled inside the dealership's showroom.
KMPH.com
EMS Assess and Refer Policy remains in place due to spike in respiratory illnesses
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Due to the continuous spike in respiratory illnesses, the Fresno County Department of Public Health is reminding the public that the EMS Assess and Refer Policy remains in place. They say emergency medical services, like the use of an ambulance and emergency rooms, should only...
KMPH.com
2 women arrested after stealing from Kohl's in Northwest Fresno, investigators say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Malik Haqq
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Malik Haqq. Malik Haqq is wanted by Law Enforcement for Robbery. 21-year-old Haqq is 5' 9" tall, 195 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Malik Haqq is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
KMPH.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were shot Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex near Olive and 9th in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area around 3:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
KMPH.com
Two dead following fiery crash involving big rig in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after colliding with a big rig in Fresno County Saturday afternoon. CHP officers were called to the intersection of E. North and De Wolf Avenues around 1:30 p.m., to find a Nissan Altima and Freightliner Truck involved in the crash. According...
KMPH.com
Woman shot Friday morning in Fresno
A woman was shot multiple times Friday morning in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a Shot Spotter activation around 9:45 a.m. at California Ave. and Pottle Ave. near Ventura St. and MLK Jr. Blvd. Police say the woman was hit multiple times in the lower extremities. They don't believe...
KMPH.com
Child hit by car on the way to school in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A child is now in the hospital after police say she was hit by a car. Officers were called Thursday morning to a pedestrian-involved crash near Floral and Wright in Selma. That’s just south of Selma High School. There, detectives say they found a...
