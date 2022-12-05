Read full article on original website
Black Owned Boutiques to Shop for the Kids this Holiday
Are you still shopping for the kids and stuck on where to find the perfect gifts? We are here to make your shopping a little easier this season. Have fun at these shops while finding the perfect and unique gift for all of the kids in your life. Cakewalk Chicago.
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
Skokie shopping mall announces expansive redevelopment plan
SKOKIE, Ill. — A shopping mall in Skokie announced plans to launch a major redevelopment Tuesday morning. Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Mall said renovations and additions to the center will include “best-in-class retail, modern residences, chef-led dining, entertainment, gourmet markets upscale health and wellness amenities, and a public park.” According to a spokesperson with the […]
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
fox32chicago.com
Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA
CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge to close in early January
The iconic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge is set to close in early January.
Eater
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
blockclubchicago.org
A Young Father Survived A Deadly Journey To Provide For His Family. The Danger Didn’t End Once He Arrived In Chicago
In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Takes Place This Week
Although winter hasn't officially begun, Chicago's early sunsets and late sunrises sure make things feel like it has. And this week, the area will see its earliest sunset of the year. While the day with the least amount of sunlight won't occur until the winter solstice, which occurs on Dec....
wgnradio.com
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
southsidepride.com
Nothin’ happening at 38th and Chicago, yet
The area around the intersection at 38th and Chicago has achieved a stasis after the death of George Floyd. There are numerous major issues that need resolution. The most recent one to surface is the agreement of the city to purchase the former Speedway station and to cure any environmental issues that might restrict its development. It seems that most individuals in the area, along with the city, see the site as housing a space that honors George Floyd.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
Will Chicago Have A White Christmas This Year?
The Illinois State Climatologist's Office listed the chances of snow falling in each county.
959theriver.com
Oooops Look Whose Watching!
I’m sure we’ve all pleaded our case with a police officer whose stopped us for some kind of violation. I remember being late getting to the studios of WDAI and was going pretty fast on Lower Wacker when I was stopped by a Chicago policeman. I apologized and told him I was late but he was going to write me up anyway until I told him who I was and where I was headed. He said “Man we listen to you every night” and decided I should be on my way. I thanked him and told him I would mention my gratitude to the diligence and understanding of the Chicago Police Department and away I went. Now I’m not a public servant, just a guy trying to get to work and avoid some hassle….and I did, but these days you just never know who’s watching. ie Body cams. Check this story about the Tampa Police Chief out.
Could Chicago ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?
With global warming occurring, do you think that Chicago will ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?. Meteorologists have learned to “never say never”. The weather always surprises, and as long-time Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski always says- “records are made to be broken”; so given the right combination of meteorological conditions, a December 80 could occur, especially early in the month. Since 1870 there has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three December occurrences of highs in the 70s, all three early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s: 71 on Dec. 2, 1982, 71 on Dec. 3, 1970, and 70 on Dec. 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January in Chicago, and the first occurrence in February was logged on Feb. 11, 1999, when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 spans more than four months. The latest fall 80 took place on Nov. 1, 1950, when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards
GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
fox32chicago.com
Polish man who went missing in Chicago found dead in Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - The body of a man from Poland who went missing after a night out in Chicago was recovered from Lake Michigan Wednesday morning. Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was found unresponsive in the lake around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Oak Street Beach. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
