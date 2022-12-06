Read full article on original website
Julie Andrews Says Starring in New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie “Probably Not Going to Be Possible”
Julie Andrews is sharing her thoughts on a potential role in third Princess Diaries. In an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, The Sound of Music actress addressed if she would appear in a chapter in one of her first public comments since the project was announced as being in development. In the first two films, Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis. More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92New 'Princess Diaries' Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek Pinault to Star in 'Seesaw Monster' for...
Cher’s Mother Georgia Holt Dies At 96
Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, has died at age 96. She had been hospitalized for pneumonia a few months ago. The news was confirmed by Cher on Twitter. It has been reported that Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, has died at the age of 96. 76-year-old Cher tweeted out in the early morning hours that, “Mom is gone,” with a sad face emoji. This sad news comes just three months after it was revealed that the 96-year-old had been hospitalized for pneumonia.
Imagine Dragons, Black Keys, Jimmy Eat World and More Welcome Back KROQ’s ‘Almost Acoustic Christmas’
There’s something to be said about Christmas radio shows that pop up across the country every December. More traditional music festivals have their perks, and definitely the headliners, but KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas has the hits. Each set is jam-packed with songs the crowd will inevitably sing along to, even if they didn’t realize how many songs they actually know — a stark contrast to waiting for that one TikTok chorus and then losing interest. And a station like KROQ has decades of hits, and the artists behind them, at their disposal. Not only does this mark the 30th anniversary of...
WDIO-TV
Review: Del Toro takes his ‘Pinocchio’ to very dark places
Let’s face it, “Pinocchio” has always been an odd choice for a children’s morality tale. Of course, lying is wrong. But that’s not the only message the story sends. Even the classic 1940 Disney version — lighter and more kid-friendly than the 1883 Collodi tale — still sends the message that if you’re not “good,” you don’t deserve to be human.
