[SATIRE] Funk Fever flashes into Fredonia: Flunking finals due to fancy footwork
The fall semester is coming to a close, and a typical indicator of the season is the image of stressed students trudging from one class to the next, their thoughts full to bursting with half-forgotten class subjects and project deadlines. Oddly enough, however, a new phenomenon has started to take hold of the student body of SUNY Fredonia.
RAC’s ‘North Pole Nonsense’ spreads Christmas cheer
With the holiday season just around the corner, SUNY Fredonia’s Rockefeller Arts Center presented NYC-based performing arts company Cirque-Tacular’s “North Pole Nonsense,” a children’s Christmas show, in the Marvel Theatre this past weekend. The Dragonfly Productions performers brought their holiday spirit to the Fredonia community...
A zeitgeist of crisis: Professor Patrick Foran studies social issues in “Exploded View”
How does one respond to a crisis? With the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing racial tensions and scientific skepticism, controversy has continued to evolve in recent years. Patrick Foran, a SUNY Fredonia visual arts and new media professor, responded to some of these developments in a thought-provoking series of paintings.
