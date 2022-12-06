ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okwnews.com

Victor Sweet

Funeral Service for Pastor Victor Sweet, 68 of Wister, Oklahoma will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Center in Poteau, Oklahoma with Pastor Keith Williams, and Pastor Kemp Holden officiating. Services under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Victor...
POTEAU, OK
okwnews.com

Brenda Gay Newby

Memorial Service for Brenda Gay Newby, 72 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 am on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
POTEAU, OK
okwnews.com

Poteau Chamber of Commerce welcomes Cowboy Driving Academy as members

The Poteau Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a Cowboy Driving Academy as a new member of the Poteau Chamber. Cowboy Driving Academy is located at 203 Dewey Avenue in Poteau. At Cowboy Driving Academy they coach every new driver to be an excellent decision maker. Effective decision making...
okwnews.com

HASKELL COUNTY DEPUTY INVOLVED IN OFFICER-INVOLVED-SHOOTING

* The following update is based on an active and ongoing investigation. The OSBI's initial understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation as witnesses are interviewed and evidence is collected and analyzed. Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, agents will submit a report...
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
okwnews.com

Poteau 7th & 8th Grade Center December 2022 Students of the Month

The Poteau 7th & 8th Grade Center’s December Students of the Month are 7th graders Isabelle Akers & Reid Knight and 8th graders Katlynn Figari & Jonathan Baeza. Isabelle Akers is the daughter of Matt and Erin Akers. Her electives are STEM, FACS, and Leadership. Isabelle likes school because she loves “learning new skills and being around new people”. She is a member of Gifted & Talented, Cheerleading, and FCCLA.
okwnews.com

It’s time to Vote for your Favorite Christmas Tree

The LeFlore County Historical Society is pleased to announce their Fantasy Forest Christmas Tree Decorating Contest is underway. This year there are 10 trees in the judging. Come into the museum and view each tree for judging and then cast your vote for your favorite. $1.00 Per vote! You can...
POTEAU, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy