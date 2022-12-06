Bengals RB Samaje Perine nominated for NFL FedEx Ground Player of Week

NEW YORK — Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has been nominated for Week 13′s FedEx Ground Player of the Week by the National Football League, the league announced Monday.

Perine ran 21 times for 106 yards in the Bengals’ 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

He started for the injured Joe Mixon for the second straight week. Mixon has missed the previous two weeks after suffering a concussion in Cincinnati’s Week 11 win at Pittsburgh.

The other two running backs nominated are Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week three times this season. He won them in Week 6, Week 7 and Week 11.

Cincinnati’s next game will be December 11 when they host their in-state rival, Cleveland Browns. It is the second game of “The Battle of Ohio.”

Cleveland won the first game, 32-13, on October 31 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns are winners of five straight games over the Bengals.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. from Paycor Stadium. You can watch the game on Channel 7 and it will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

