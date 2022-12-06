ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals RB Samaje Perine nominated for NFL FedEx Ground Player of Week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdzYr_0jYXj3eC00

NEW YORK — Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has been nominated for Week 13′s FedEx Ground Player of the Week by the National Football League, the league announced Monday.

>>Bengals defeat Chiefs for third time in less than 1 year with balanced attack

Perine ran 21 times for 106 yards in the Bengals’ 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

He started for the injured Joe Mixon for the second straight week. Mixon has missed the previous two weeks after suffering a concussion in Cincinnati’s Week 11 win at Pittsburgh.

The other two running backs nominated are Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week three times this season. He won them in Week 6, Week 7 and Week 11.

Cincinnati’s next game will be December 11 when they host their in-state rival, Cleveland Browns. It is the second game of “The Battle of Ohio.”

Cleveland won the first game, 32-13, on October 31 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns are winners of five straight games over the Bengals.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. from Paycor Stadium. You can watch the game on Channel 7 and it will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach

One of the things that a lot of fans like about Deion Sanders is his confidence. Coach Prime as he likes to call himself doesn’t lack confidence that’s for sure. One of the stories he recently told was about the time he was recruited by the Georgia Bulldogs and then head coach Vince Dooley. Dooley Read more... The post Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy