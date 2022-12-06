ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo charity CEO pleads guilty to tax charge

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0jYXixeu00

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Monday that a Buffalo woman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of willful failure to file an income tax return.

In 2006, the defendant 66-year Jacqueline Mines, founded a charity, named Helping Families and Children in America. Mines served as president and CEO of the organization from 2006 through at least 2018.

Mines maintained a checking account in the name of HFCA at Citizens Bank. In 2018, she used $61,477 from the account to pay her personal expenses.

In 2018, Mines received $23,001 in Social Security income. After taking into account a $12,000 standard deduction, Mines' gross taxable income in 2018 was approximately $72,478.

She failed to file a federal income tax return or pay any federal income tax for 2018. The total amount of taxes lost to the U.S., including interest
and penalties, is $18,842.71.

Mines will face a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled fro April 5, 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

BPD investigating Citizens Bank robbery inside Elmwood Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a robbery that occurred at Citizens Bank in the Tops on Elmwood Avenue just after 11 a.m. Police say a male entered the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. Authorities say no note or weapon was displayed. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday. They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Woman Violently Stabbed During Fight In Lobby Of Buffalo School

A woman was stabbed yesterday, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the lobby of a Buffalo school. The incident took place about 20 minutes before 6 pm. Two women, who do not work for the school or district, got into a dispute at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School, known as Public School 89, located at 106 Appenheimer Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214. The victim was stabbed by the other woman. The injured woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. The incident is being investigated, according to WGRZ.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. Around 10:20 a.m. on […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Woman stabbed after argument at BPS school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was stabbed in the school lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School just before 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to Buffalo Police. The women were reportedly involved in a dispute in the lobby prior to the stabbing, ending with one woman stabbing the other. The victim was taken to […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Niagara Falls Reporter

Can you identify this accident victim?

On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Newfane man pleads guilty to hitting, killing man with car

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Newfane man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing another man with his car in March, the Niagara County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. They say that on March 18, 20-year-old Sean Kelahan struck and killed 25-year-old Richard Howes III of Lockport on Transit Road in Lockport. Kelahan pleaded guilty […]
NEWFANE, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo man indicted on murder charge for stabbing his girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 67-year-old James L. Allen of Buffalo was arraigned yesterday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges on an indictment charging him with one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony). It...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy