Read full article on original website
Related
Julie Andrews Says Starring in New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie “Probably Not Going to Be Possible”
Julie Andrews is sharing her thoughts on a potential role in third Princess Diaries. In an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, The Sound of Music actress addressed if she would appear in a chapter in one of her first public comments since the project was announced as being in development. In the first two films, Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis. More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92New 'Princess Diaries' Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek Pinault to Star in 'Seesaw Monster' for...
Gisele Bundchen Stuns In Black Swimsuit As She Treats Son Benjamin, 13, To Waterpark
Gisele proved why she was once the highest paid supermodel in the world as she rocked a sexy black swimsuit during a trip to the waterpark with her kids.
Imagine Dragons, Black Keys, Jimmy Eat World and More Welcome Back KROQ’s ‘Almost Acoustic Christmas’
There’s something to be said about Christmas radio shows that pop up across the country every December. More traditional music festivals have their perks, and definitely the headliners, but KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas has the hits. Each set is jam-packed with songs the crowd will inevitably sing along to, even if they didn’t realize how many songs they actually know — a stark contrast to waiting for that one TikTok chorus and then losing interest. And a station like KROQ has decades of hits, and the artists behind them, at their disposal. Not only does this mark the 30th anniversary of...
Comments / 0