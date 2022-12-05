ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Ryan Reynolds has priceless reaction when Shania Twain swaps his name into her song

Shania Twain's creative lyric swap left Ryan Reynolds in stitches at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The singer, 57, received the Music Icon award and performed a lengthy medley of some of her biggest hits during the show. At one point during her performance, she sang "That Don't Impress Me Much" and switched the lyrics up a bit.
OK! Magazine

Ryan Reynolds Admits Life Is 'Gonna Be Nuts' Once Blake Lively Gives Birth To Their Fourth Child

Mom and Dad's night out! On Thursday, November 17, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds dressed to the nines for the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles, where the Deadpool star received a special honor.The actress, who's pregnant with their fourth child, stunned as usual in a sequined Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2022 Dress while the man of the hour wore a velvet ensemble by the same designer.Reynolds, 46, added an adorable touch by donning a bracelet made by their three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Also joining the pair at the event was his mom,...
People

Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump in Holiday PJs as Ryan Reynolds Jokes About 'Inexcusable' Photo Mistake

The Gossip Girl star's husband Ryan Reynolds shared a photo of the couple posing with the North Pole's most famous residents Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are hanging out with some major Christmas VIPs. The Golden Globe nominee, 46, shared a photo Monday to his Instagram Story of the celebrity couple alongside "Jessica" Claus and her husband Santa. "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express," Reynolds wrote. "She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria." RELATED:...
Marie Claire

Blake Lively Boldly Flirted With Ryan Reynolds After He Shared His Dance Moves

It should be obvious to any celeb fan by now that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a wonderful partnership. After 10 years of marriage, they're still making fun of each other, lifting each other up, and flirting boldly in each other's comment sections—the blueprint for a happy long-term relationship, if you will.
Scary Mommy

Ryan Reynolds Gushed Over Blake Lively During His People's Choice Award Speech

Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images. As if these two weren’t already literally #couplegoals, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively yet again made everyone in America collectively go “AWW!” when Reynolds said the sweetest things about his wife while accepting the People’s Icon award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.
People

Emma Thompson Says It's 'Not Really' Fun for Her to Rewatch Love Actually: 'That Was 20 Years Ago'

The actress also said this week that she realizes the 2003 holiday film has become a "form of therapy" for fans who rewatch it Emma Thompson isn't in a rush to rewatch Love Actually. The Matilda The Musical actress, 63, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week that she doesn't rewatch the beloved 2003 holiday rom-com. Host Fallon, 48, told Thompson, "I like having you here during this time of year because you're on every television — Love Actually is playing on every channel, every...
Women's Health

The 'Love Actually' Cast Then & Now: See Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, And More

Love Actually ranks right up there with the best holiday films of all time. This cult-favorite Christmas classic follows a cast of very different characters as they fall in and out of love. It then connects them all through their common bonds (a.k.a. love). It's a film that has been put in regular rotation during the holiday season for almost 20 years now—and for good reason.
ABC News

Jennifer Lopez wants to make a 'Gigli' sequel with husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has starred in so many memorable films throughout her career but there's one in particular she hopes will get a sequel. The "Jenny from the Block" singer told Vogue during her "73 Questions" interview that she hopes to make a follow-up to "Gigli," which she starred in alongside now-husband Ben Affleck in 2003 during their former engagement.
Elle

Kourtney Kardashian Updates Followers On Her IVF Journey With Travis Barker

Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show. On Friday, Kourtney Kardashian posted on her Instagram Stories after a work out to let people know she's recovering from her IVF treatment. The 43-year-old influencer was going through fertility treatments with the support of her husband, 47-year-old Travis Barker, but decided to put the effort on pause.
