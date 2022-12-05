Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Daughters Are ‘Ready’ for Baby No. 4: ‘They’re In’
They're prepared to be big sisters! Ryan Reynolds said his and Blake Lively's three daughters are excited for baby No. 4. "Oh yeah, they're in. They love it. They're ready," the Spirited star, 45, said to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, November 17. "We're very excited. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do […]
TODAY.com
Ryan Reynolds has priceless reaction when Shania Twain swaps his name into her song
Shania Twain's creative lyric swap left Ryan Reynolds in stitches at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The singer, 57, received the Music Icon award and performed a lengthy medley of some of her biggest hits during the show. At one point during her performance, she sang "That Don't Impress Me Much" and switched the lyrics up a bit.
Ryan Reynolds Admits Life Is 'Gonna Be Nuts' Once Blake Lively Gives Birth To Their Fourth Child
Mom and Dad's night out! On Thursday, November 17, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds dressed to the nines for the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles, where the Deadpool star received a special honor.The actress, who's pregnant with their fourth child, stunned as usual in a sequined Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2022 Dress while the man of the hour wore a velvet ensemble by the same designer.Reynolds, 46, added an adorable touch by donning a bracelet made by their three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Also joining the pair at the event was his mom,...
buzzfeednews.com
People Noticed That Ryan Reynolds Appeared To Be Wearing Handmade Bracelets From His Daughters At The People’s Choice Awards And My Heart Can’t Take It
It’s safe to say that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most beloved celebrity couples out there. They first met on the set of Green Lantern back in 2010, but they didn’t start dating until around 18 months later. Speaking in an episode of the...
Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump in Holiday PJs as Ryan Reynolds Jokes About 'Inexcusable' Photo Mistake
The Gossip Girl star's husband Ryan Reynolds shared a photo of the couple posing with the North Pole's most famous residents Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are hanging out with some major Christmas VIPs. The Golden Globe nominee, 46, shared a photo Monday to his Instagram Story of the celebrity couple alongside "Jessica" Claus and her husband Santa. "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express," Reynolds wrote. "She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria." RELATED:...
Ryan Reynolds Reacts After Shania Twain Name-Drops Him During ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ at PCAs
Ryan Reynolds had the best kind of reaction when he was playfully insulted by fellow Canadian Shania Twain. Icon to icon, he loved it, as the country music superstar tweaked the words of a legendary song during her performance at the People’s Choice Awards. In a quote-tweet, Ryan Reynolds...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Ryan Reynolds Humorously Apologizes To Blake Lively After Making 'Inexcusable' Social Media Faux Pas
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's social media interactions never fail to delight fans.
Marie Claire
Blake Lively Boldly Flirted With Ryan Reynolds After He Shared His Dance Moves
It should be obvious to any celeb fan by now that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a wonderful partnership. After 10 years of marriage, they're still making fun of each other, lifting each other up, and flirting boldly in each other's comment sections—the blueprint for a happy long-term relationship, if you will.
Ryan Reynolds Gushed Over Blake Lively During His People's Choice Award Speech
Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images. As if these two weren’t already literally #couplegoals, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively yet again made everyone in America collectively go “AWW!” when Reynolds said the sweetest things about his wife while accepting the People’s Icon award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.
John Krasinski’s Kids Think Emily Blunt Married Him “Out Of Charity” Because They're Convinced He Works In An Office
“‘Why are you lying to me? … he just said he knows you from the office?’”
Ryan Reynolds Apologizes After Cropping Out a Very Important Part of Blake Lively's Outfit
The cheeky social media antics between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue. On Dec. 5, Reynolds shared an Instagram photo of him and his wife beside Mr. and Mrs. Claus, but Lively thought something very important was missing from her husband's post. "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on...
Jennifer Lopez Revealed Which Of Her Classic Films She Wants To Get A Sequel, And You May Be Surprised
Jennifer Lopez would love to make a follow-up to one of her films, and you may be shocked by her selection.
Emma Thompson Says It's 'Not Really' Fun for Her to Rewatch Love Actually: 'That Was 20 Years Ago'
The actress also said this week that she realizes the 2003 holiday film has become a "form of therapy" for fans who rewatch it Emma Thompson isn't in a rush to rewatch Love Actually. The Matilda The Musical actress, 63, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week that she doesn't rewatch the beloved 2003 holiday rom-com. Host Fallon, 48, told Thompson, "I like having you here during this time of year because you're on every television — Love Actually is playing on every channel, every...
'I'm obsessed with her!' Reese Witherspoon says she would love to play Judge Judy in potential biopic - after TV star revealed hopes for Oscar winner to portray her
Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon confirmed that she'd love to portray her real-life friend 'Judge Judy' Sheindlin in a potential biopic. Reese, 46, said she was 'obsessed' with the TV judge, 80, who previously picked the actress as her desired choice to play her, should a film be made. 'Yes, I'm...
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson cut stylish looks while hitting the red carpet for the new movie A Man Called Otto
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson - who were both slammed by their son Chet recently - started their week in style, cutting sharp figures at the premiere of their new movie A Man Called Otto. Hanks, 66, who stars as the title character, and his wife Wilson, 66, who produces...
Women's Health
The 'Love Actually' Cast Then & Now: See Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, And More
Love Actually ranks right up there with the best holiday films of all time. This cult-favorite Christmas classic follows a cast of very different characters as they fall in and out of love. It then connects them all through their common bonds (a.k.a. love). It's a film that has been put in regular rotation during the holiday season for almost 20 years now—and for good reason.
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez wants to make a 'Gigli' sequel with husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has starred in so many memorable films throughout her career but there's one in particular she hopes will get a sequel. The "Jenny from the Block" singer told Vogue during her "73 Questions" interview that she hopes to make a follow-up to "Gigli," which she starred in alongside now-husband Ben Affleck in 2003 during their former engagement.
Elle
Kourtney Kardashian Updates Followers On Her IVF Journey With Travis Barker
Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show. On Friday, Kourtney Kardashian posted on her Instagram Stories after a work out to let people know she's recovering from her IVF treatment. The 43-year-old influencer was going through fertility treatments with the support of her husband, 47-year-old Travis Barker, but decided to put the effort on pause.
Never a dull moment in the charming ‘Matilda the Musical’
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” — an unwieldy title but a better one, surely, than “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical: The Movie” — is an enjoyably bright and chipper adaptation of a moving, melancholy story I’ve loved since childhood.
