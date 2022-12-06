Read full article on original website
Minnesota woman who pointed gun at officer sentenced to 10 years in prison
A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for pointing a gun at an police after leading them on a pursuit. Shequoya Basswood, 20, was shot several times after she pointed a handgun at Mahnomen County Deputy Dakota Czerny following a chase in March. Per an investigation, Czerny...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 9, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Aaron Robert Evenson, 39, of Fargo, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Jacob Angel Anguiano, 20, of Crookston, for DUI of any Amount of Schedule I/II Drugs that was not Marijuana. Jacob...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two arrested after stealing car in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two men are in custody after crashing a stolen car in Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that an officer on patrol noticed the vehicle driving next to him had possibly been stolen Thursday, and followed the suspects. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jacob Elness,...
froggyweb.com
Federal suit filed by the family of a man who bled to death in the Cass County Jail
FARGO (KFGO) – The family of a man who bled to death in a cell at the Cass County Jail two years ago has filed a wrongful death suit in federal court against Essentia Health, Cass County, Sheriff Jesse Jahner and individual employees of the hospital and county who the family says deprived Luke Laducer of the medical care that could have saved his life.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three juveniles detained in stolen car bust by Fargo Police
(Fargo, ND) -- A group of juveniles wh stole a car, and attempted to steal another have been detained by the Fargo Police Department. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the three juveniles were caught by officers Wednesday night after they had already stolen one car and were in the process of taking another.
fox9.com
Moorhead man charged with mother’s murder days after being jailed for threatening to kill her
(FOX 9) - Clay County prosecutors charged a 25-year-old man with the murder of his mother, which came days after he was released from jail for threatening her life. The criminal complaint states Moorhead police officers responded to a call on Dec.1 for a woman who was found dead in her home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South.
Yahoo!
Suspected drug overdose at Grand Forks County Correctional Center under investigation
Dec. 9—GRAND FORKS — A suspected drug overdose was reported at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center earlier this week. According to the administrator of the correctional facility, Bret Burkholder, a call for emergency services was made early Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, for a suspected overdose. On Friday,...
kvrr.com
Man Gets 15 Years in Prison for Vehicle Theft and Home Invasion South of Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Grand Forks man is sentenced to 15 years in prison for a rural home invasion in February. Joseph Espinoza was accused of breaking into a home south of Grand Forks after stealing a vehicle and crashing it. He scuffled with a man and...
KNOX News Radio
EGF man charged after firing at squirrels, striking neighbor’s home
An East Grand Forks man has been charged with two weapons-related offenses for allegedly firing a .22-caliber rifle in city limits and striking a neighboring home. According to Polk County District Court documents, 76-year-old Michael Powers admitted that he fired the rifle that hit the nearby home six times – including a child’s bedroom window – on Dec. 4th.
Minnesota man shoots through child’s bedroom window during ‘war’ on squirrels
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (AP) — A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges because he was shooting at a squirrel and a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window in a neighboring home. East Grand Forks Police said they arrested the man Sunday after his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the siding of […]
valleynewslive.com
Missing vehicle tied to Moorhead murder case has been found
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says the vehicle tied to a murder in Moorhead last week has been found. The victim’s car, a 2016 black Honda Pilot, was missing from the scene of the crime. Police identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, 56-year-old...
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested after crashing stolen vehicle on Main Avenue in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A patrol officer in Fargo had to call for backup, after he said people in a stolen vehicle were being uncooperative after a crash. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was on routine patrol in the 3800 block of Main Avenue when they noticed a vehicle that was possibly stolen was driving next to him.
valleynewslive.com
Three injured in crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
valleynewslive.com
“We lost a truly good nurse.”: Murdered Moorhead woman remembered for electric, caring spirit
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The local nursing community is still in mourning after one of their own was murdered in her Moorhead home last week. Police say 56-year-old Receia Kollie was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 1 by her son 29-year-old James Kollie Jr. The attack happened days after Kollie was arrested for threatening to kill his mother, and just one day after being released from the Clay County Jail. Kollie Jr. has since been charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO CRASHES INTO A DITCH
On Saturday, December 10, at approximately 11:11 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th AVE NW & 120th St NW in Tabor Township for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. A Chevy Traverse traveling westbound on 120th St NW driven by Anthoney Pulkrabek (49), crossed the intersection at 340th Ave NW. He failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck a GMC Sierra that was traveling southbound on 340th Ave NW, driven by Jon Linnell (69). Patricia Linnell (68) was a passenger of the GMC Sierra. Both vehicles entered the ditch and sustained heavy damage. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts. All occupants were taken by Warren Ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Roads were ice covered at the time of the accident. No further information will be released at this time.
valleynewslive.com
Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes. Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors. According to dispatch audio, the driver...
Minnesota man severely injured after collision with Fargo bridge pillars
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fixed-object crash that left one man severely injured after he collided with the support structures of a Fargo bridge. According to a news release from the NDHP, at around 6:31 p.m. on Friday, December 9, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on […]
trfradio.com
Name Released Following Fatal Fire
Authorities in Pennington County have released the name of the person who died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Rocksbury Township. The deceased female has been identified as Audrey Miller, 70. The case continues to be under investigation. A residential house fire was reported in Rocksbury Township around...
KFYR-TV
ND Rent Help has provided more than $72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
KNOX News Radio
Female found dead in residential fire near TRF
Authorities say a female was found dead early this (Wed) morning in a residence that caught fire south of Thief River Falls. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the fire in Rocksbury Township was extinguished, and authorities later discovered the body. No other information has been released. The Pennington...
