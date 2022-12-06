ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 11

Brodrick Crawford
5d ago

I feel so sad for this mother. it's sad that someone would take this young lady life for nothing. that's why the subdivision that I am living in we all got together and put cameras up everybody pretty much got doorbell cameras because we have too many young kids going to school out playing. and we look at it right this right here in our subdivision those are our kids we got to protect them. and those kids know they can go to anybody door to get help. everybody in that community where this young girl will kill need to get together and start asking questions going door to door somebody seen something. we got to get back to loving one another we are the only one can save our kids.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

2 stolen car chases in Southfield lead to charges against 3 suspects

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have arrested three suspects after recent car chases in the city. The first suspect, 20-year-old Jamee Cole, was arrested Saturday after police say he carjacked a victim and robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint. It started around 7:40 p.m. at The Heights apartments...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward for information to solve the homicide of an 18-year-old killed in 2007. On Monday, December 10, 2007, Virgil “Storm” Alexander was shot in the 200 block of West Home Avenue in Flint. Investigators...
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Missing Pontiac teen found safe

The 15-year-old Pontiac girl reported missing this week has been found and is back with her family, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s officials. The girl had not been seen by her family since leaving home on Dec. 3 and police issued an alert Wednesday. Karen Rodriguez returned home this...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave. Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Man charged in connection with drifting incident

Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 35-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Jessica Lucas left a home on the 6300 block of Midland Street in Detroit on Nov. 27 at approximately 12:00 p.m. and did not return. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. According to...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
INKSTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Verdict in for double homicide in Pontiac

The trial of a Pontiac man charged with fatally shooting two other Pontiac men ended with a guilty verdict Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court. Dazon Louis Mathis, 23, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms offenses for the July 4, 2021 slayings of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29. The two were killed after showing up outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive, where Mathis had reportedly been staying. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.
PONTIAC, MI
WIFR

Alleged killer of teen Mason Hada arrested in Detroit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Deahri Steele, 19, the alleged killer of 16-year-old Mason Hada, is now in custody. The teen was found in Detroit by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday. Steele was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
ROYAL OAK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy