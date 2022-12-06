Read full article on original website
Brodrick Crawford
5d ago
I feel so sad for this mother. it's sad that someone would take this young lady life for nothing. that's why the subdivision that I am living in we all got together and put cameras up everybody pretty much got doorbell cameras because we have too many young kids going to school out playing. and we look at it right this right here in our subdivision those are our kids we got to protect them. and those kids know they can go to anybody door to get help. everybody in that community where this young girl will kill need to get together and start asking questions going door to door somebody seen something. we got to get back to loving one another we are the only one can save our kids.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit police identify Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection to quadruple shooting — search for suspects continues
Detroit police said the alleged gunmen who open fired on four victims in a non-fatal shooting outside the Westin hotel in Detroit on Friday were driving in a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the latest update to the case over the weekend.
Exonerated Pontiac man sues officials involved in his murder case
A man exonerated of starting a Pontiac house fire that killed four people is now suing, and said any money he receives won’t change what he missed during the decades he spent locked up. Anthony Kyles filed a federal lawsuit last week against people involved in his case and...
Detroit man believed to have stabbed girlfriend 75 times faces felony murder charges
After allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 75 times and setting fire to her condo in February, a 28-year-old Detroit man will stand trial for first-degree murder in a Macomb County court.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect out on bond with tether, arrested for speeding with gun inside car
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Right now in Wayne County there at least 31 people charged with murder who are free on bond with tethers, and one of them is Michael Nathan. Nathan, 25, was arrested again in Inkster, this time accused of speeding with a gun in his car Thursday night.
fox2detroit.com
2 stolen car chases in Southfield lead to charges against 3 suspects
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have arrested three suspects after recent car chases in the city. The first suspect, 20-year-old Jamee Cole, was arrested Saturday after police say he carjacked a victim and robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint. It started around 7:40 p.m. at The Heights apartments...
Thieves use chains to steal ATM from Royal Oak Twp. hotel, suspects believed to be linked to other crimes
Police are searching for a group of suspects in a string of thefts, including stealing an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township Saturday night.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old Karen Rodriguez of Pontiac is missing, deputies asking for tips
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old from Pontiac. Karen Rodriguez was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, when she left her home and did not tell her family where she was going. Her father told investigators that...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in unsolved homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward for information to solve the homicide of an 18-year-old killed in 2007. On Monday, December 10, 2007, Virgil “Storm” Alexander was shot in the 200 block of West Home Avenue in Flint. Investigators...
The Oakland Press
State police arrest Oakland County man for having gun, loose bullets in car
An Oakland County man will spend the weekend locked up in the Macomb County Jail after he was arrested for driving around with a loaded gun and loose ammunition in his vehicle. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle Friday on the M-53 freeway in Washington Township in northern...
The Oakland Press
Missing Pontiac teen found safe
The 15-year-old Pontiac girl reported missing this week has been found and is back with her family, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s officials. The girl had not been seen by her family since leaving home on Dec. 3 and police issued an alert Wednesday. Karen Rodriguez returned home this...
Charges filed in Southfield police chase and shootout; 1 suspect remains at large [VIDEO]
After engaging police in a high-speed chase and shootout Monday morning, a Detroit man and teen are facing assault charges, and a third suspect is still on the loose.
fox2detroit.com
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave. Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.
Detroit News
Detroit Man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 35-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Jessica Lucas left a home on the 6300 block of Midland Street in Detroit on Nov. 27 at approximately 12:00 p.m. and did not return. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. According to...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
The Oakland Press
Verdict in for double homicide in Pontiac
The trial of a Pontiac man charged with fatally shooting two other Pontiac men ended with a guilty verdict Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court. Dazon Louis Mathis, 23, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms offenses for the July 4, 2021 slayings of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29. The two were killed after showing up outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive, where Mathis had reportedly been staying. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.
WIFR
Alleged killer of teen Mason Hada arrested in Detroit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Deahri Steele, 19, the alleged killer of 16-year-old Mason Hada, is now in custody. The teen was found in Detroit by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday. Steele was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence...
Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
Macomb Twp man fined $5K for shooting and killing protected hawks
A Macomb County man has been fined nearly $5,000 after firing several rounds at a nest of Cooper’s hawks and killing three of them. He shot the birds after workers refused to remove the tree containing the protected species’ nest.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police: Victim followed, shot after suspect shoots into his vehicle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was shot at, followed, then shot Sunday on Detroit's west side. Police said the 25-year-old victim was in his vehicle in the 8100 block of Fenkell just after 6:50 p.m. Someone got out of the rear passenger side of a vehicle and shot into his vehicle.
Comments / 11