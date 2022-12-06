Read full article on original website
What’s happening at the North Dakota Farmers Unions state convention
The union president will update members on the organization’s Fairness for Farmers campaign, a nationwide effort to fight back against corporate monopolies and market consolidation in the food and agriculture sectors.
KFYR-TV
ND Rent Help has provided more than $72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
mydakotan.com
North Dakota Proposed Bills Addressing Transgender Surgeries
BISMARCK — Some legislators are drafting bills that would address transgender surgeries on minors. Representative Brandon Prichard, R-Dis. 8, Bismarck, is planning to sponsor a bill that would provide a civil penalty to such surgeries, wherein the person that was affected by the surgery could sue both their legal guardians and the doctor who completed the surgery within a 30-year time period. A draft of the bill can be found here.
Transgender surgeries for minors may be blocked by future North Dakota bill
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Several states in the country have passed — or are drafting bills –addressing transgender surgeries on minors. Right now, North Dakota is one of them. Republican representative of District 8 in Bismarck, Brandon Prichard, is planning to sponsor a bill pushing to stop these types of surgeries on our kids. If […]
KFYR-TV
Burgum proposes $161 million for a new women’s correctional facility
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - $161 million: that’s the price tag for a new women’s correctional facility that will be constructed in Mandan. And according to leaders familiar with the operation, it’s sorely needed. This dormitory is used instead of individual rooms for inmates at the Dakota Women’s...
KFYR-TV
Montana redistricting commission working on new legislative map
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana’s five-member districting and apportionment commission is getting closer to creating a new legislative map. The commission is tasked with drawing 100 evenly populated districts for members of the state house, then pairing districts together for state senate seats. Last week, nonpartisan chairwoman Maylinn Smith sided with Democratic commissioners Kendra Miller and Denise Juneau to hold a public hearing on their proposed map, which would shift boundary lines in Richland and Dawson counties, as well as areas near Glasgow.
Respiratory infections rise high in North Dakota
Now that most people have given up on wearing masks in public, their bodies may not be ready for the influx of viruses.
KFYR-TV
Burgum issues disaster declaration for Nov. 9-11 storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As another major winter storm looms, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, issued an executive order Dec. 9 declaring a statewide winter storm disaster for the storm that hit Nov. 9-11. The three-day storm dropped record breaking amounts of snow in various places across the state. In Bismarck, the reported total on Nov. 10 was 17.1 inches. That’s eight inches more than the previous record for that day of 9.1 inches in 2012.
lakesarearadio.net
Elimination of State Tax on Social Security Benefits Top Priority for Newly Elected Senator, Rob Kupec
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KDLM/KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec, newly elected senator for Minnesota’s District...
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season
For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
KFYR-TV
Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday night through Thursday | What You Need to Know
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A major winter storm remains on track to impact much of the Northern Plains Monday night through Thursday. Heavy, wet snow and wind gusts as high as 40 mph will lead to significant travel disruptions with drifting snow likely. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect...
Minnesotans weigh in on how they want the projected $17.6 billion surplus to be spent
ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Tuesday, state leaders announced a stunning $17.6-billion-dollar surplus, the biggest in Minnesota history.State officials credit the surplus to strong tax revenues and lower-than-expected spending, as well as leftover surplus and unused pandemic aid money.On Tuesday, WCCO spoke with Minnesotans from all across the state about how they hoped the money would be spent."You got to save some, and then I think you got to give some back," said Brent Lindahl from Duluth."I think a lot of it should go to road repair," said Luverne resident Dave Reese. "The roads in southwest Minnesota are terrible."Maple Plain...
What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?
The storm from Thursday night exited Minnesota after dropping 3-10 inches of heavy, wet snow in far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and now attention turns to the much bigger system that will bring both severe weather and potential blizzard conditions to the heart of the U.S. The highly-publicized storm...
keyzradio.com
Will Williston Be Impacted By Winter Storm Next Week?
Someone has been dreaming of a white Christmas. Mother Nature has her sights on North Dakota as she is preparing a Colorado Low that will work its way into the state early next week. All indications point to this possibly being the biggest storm of the season so far. Several...
newsdakota.com
Winter Storm Likely Next Week
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A winter storm is expected to impact the Northern Plains Monday night through. Meteorologist Zach Hargrove of the National Weather Service in Bismarck says this “Colorado Low” will be coming in from the south. When the upper-level system goes over the Rockies, the surface low will deepen to the eastern side of the Rockies, then it eventually moves up into Nebraska and northward from there. Precipitation will extend from northern Nebraska all the way to central North Dakota.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
boreal.org
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles
Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
KFYR-TV
N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM
BISMARCK, N.D. - A new documentary series is telling the stories of the nation’s farmers and ranchers. “Faces of Food” is a series produced by ADM that shows the hard work, tough decision-making and dedication that goes into feeding the world. The debut episode features a North Dakota...
