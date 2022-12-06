ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Tuesday, state leaders announced a stunning $17.6-billion-dollar surplus, the biggest in Minnesota history.State officials credit the surplus to strong tax revenues and lower-than-expected spending, as well as leftover surplus and unused pandemic aid money.On Tuesday, WCCO spoke with Minnesotans from all across the state about how they hoped the money would be spent."You got to save some, and then I think you got to give some back," said Brent Lindahl from Duluth."I think a lot of it should go to road repair," said Luverne resident Dave Reese. "The roads in southwest Minnesota are terrible."Maple Plain...

