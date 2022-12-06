Read full article on original website
One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
Driver drops tot while running from cops after wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department says a suspected car burglar trying to get away from deputies slammed his car into another vehicle and then tried to make a run for it with a toddler in his arms. The crash happened on Thursday afternoon at Appling Farms Parkway and Hillshire Drive in Northeast […]
Woman fatally ejected in multi-vehicle crash on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are on the scene of a crash at I-240 and Getwell Road. Police say multiple cars are involved, and one woman was ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. Police also say five people were transported to a local...
Arrest made after threat of shooting at Ark. elementary school
HELENA-WEST-HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas elementary school went into lockdown after a threat was made Friday. J.F Wahl Elementary School issued the lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Friday. Police say Dalton Jackson threatened to kill a school employee, who was his ex-girlfriend, and shoot up her classroom. Officers found...
TBI identifies man killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were involved Friday afternoon in a shooting in the Westwood area. MPD told FOX13 News that they were in the area of Star Line Drive and Cimmaron to investigate a carjacking just after 12 p.m. Thursday. Officers located the carjacked vehicle and three men. When they approached the car, the men fled the scene of foot, police said.
One dead, 2 hurt in Olive Branch shooting; suspect in custody
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — One man was killed and two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Olive Branch Police said Friday that the 25-year-old suspect, Timothy Malik Newsom, was in custody on one charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. […]
Intruder arrested after Ark. elementary school lockdown
HELENA-WEST-HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas elementary school went into lockdown after an intruder was found on the campus. J.F Wahl Elementary School issued the lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Friday. According to Helena-West Helena Schools, all the students and staff followed the security protocols promptly with the assistance of...
1 killed, 2 injured in I-40 crash
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in Fayette County, near mile marker 35. In addition to the fatality, two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say there was only one vehicle involved...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fayette County (Fayette County, TN)
The Police department reports a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Wednesday early morning. The accident happened on Interstate 40 in Fayette County. The collision involves only one vehicle. According to the police.
Trezevant High student dies after being struck by vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is mourning after a high school student was one of three pedestrians hit and killed in Memphis Tuesday night. Family members have identified the victim as 18-year-old Aaliyah Dalton. A crash report identified Aaliyah as the pedestrian who was hit by a car while walking in the turning lane on […]
Suspicious text sent to family after woman goes missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County sheriffs need your help finding a missing woman. Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Ciera Palm who was last seen in the area of Egypt Central and Singleton in Raleigh on Dec. 2. Palm is a black female who is approximately 5’7” and 185 pounds. Deputies say she was last seen […]
Man takes car from unconscious man, runs over him: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police still don’t know what caused a man to pass out at a Whitehaven gas station last week, but they say a thief took advantage of the man’s condition, stole his car, and ran over him with the vehicle. Investigators said Travis Brown, 38, was caught on camera pulling Julian Henry […]
UPDATE: Fatal domestic incident victim identified, suspect arrested
A man sought in a triple shooting that killed one man and wounded two others at an Olive Branch home has been arrested. Olive Branch Police report that Timothy Malik Newsom, a Black male, age 25, was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. Newsom was found by officers in the area of Coleman and Davidson roads while trying to hide in a wooded area, which is near his home where the Thursday night shooting incident took place.
Cleotha Henderson faces multiple charges ahead of court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleotha Henderson, 39, was back in court Friday for a 2021 rape charge. The case was reset to February 3. Henderson is facing multiple charges including aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. The victim, in that case, is Alicia Franklin...
Man killed in hit and run
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Sunday afternoon after police said a semi-truck struck him while he put gas in his SUV. Arkansas State Police said the incident happened at 3:34 p.m. Dec. 4 on Interstate 40 near the 260-mile marker in St. Francis County. According to the preliminary...
Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
Crash victim dies after being crushed between two cars; Driver charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he fatally struck a man with his car near the Memphis airport in January, according to police. Police say Timothy Fisher, 42, was driving down east Shelby Drive in a GMC Sierra when he crashed into the rear of a disabled Toyota Corolla near Tchulahoma. […]
Free gas given to the first 100 cars at the Community Gas Giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community gas giveaway took place Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mapco service station at 459 East E. H. Crump Blvd. near Wellington. The Memphian Incorporated and First Baptist Church Lauderdale partnered to provide free gas to the first 100 cars.
Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed Monday evening while driving through Hyde Park. Police say that at 5:57 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 1221 Tunica Street, where the victim was found dead inside a crashed vehicle. No suspect information was given. Anyone with...
Children caught on camera stealing packages
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Evergreen Historic District say a pair of elementary school students have been busy this week stealing packages and other items from outside their homes. Several thefts along North Parkway, Evergreen, Stonewall, and Angelus were caught on camera. In one video, you can see two young boys casing a house. […]
